HCDT Empowers Community with N50m Palliatives in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Ikuru Town Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) has distributed livelihood support items worth about N50million to over 2,500 households in Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. This is even as the HCDT has trained 15 youths of the community in different livelihood skills.

Chairman of Ikuru Town HCDT, Prof Lysias Gilbert ,t while speaking at a town hall/livelihood distribution meeting in the community, stated that the 15 persons were selected from amongst the families.

He said the beneficiaries were trained for a period of one year, while the livelihood supports emanated from the community’s register.

Prof Gilbert explained that the gesture was to support the families and give them a sense of belonging, especially in the yuletide season, while also stating that the training for youths is to equip the future generation of the community with in-demand skills to make them self-reliant.

‎”15 persons were selected and trained for a period of 12 months in various skills such as pipe fittings, welding, hair making, fashion and design, photo editing etc.

‎”We also rented an apartment for them and paid them stipends to transport themselves to their places of training and they have successfully graduated. Some of them have even secured jobs with reputable companies based on their acquired skills.

So today, we brought them back to the community as part of our achievements for 2025,” he said.

‎Speaking further Gilbert disclosed that “About 2,500 households are benefitting from the livelihood supports scheme worth about N50million especially those living on their own in the community.

We have a community list of men and women including single mothers and widows that is updated annually. We’ve been doing it for about three years and this is our fourth year.”

‎Speaking on the achievements of the HCDT in the last three years, the chairman said they have made significant gains in the area of renovation of schools, educational supports ranging from primary to doctor of philosophy levels, employment of ad hoc teachers for the community’s primary and secondary schools, renovation of the community’s toilets amongst others.

‎He also stated that the HCDT is embarking on a water project for the community, assuring the people that before the end of quart one next year, they will reticulate water round the community.

‎Gilbert charged the beneficiaries to maximise the trainings and better their lots, stressing that the HCDT decided to embark on all the projects to enhance the standard of living of the people and develop the community.

‎In his remarks, the paramount ruler of Ikuru Town, His Royal Majesty, King Miller Aaron Ikuru, expressed delight that peace and development has returned to the community after about three years of conflict.

‎Represented by his deputy, Chief Mike Omayi, the monarch called on the people to unite and forgive the past for development to strive in the community.

‎While commending the HCDT for being accountable to the community, Ikuru charged beneficiaries to make best use of the opportunities granted them.

‎”To God be the glory because peace has finally returned to Ikuru Town and we call on everybody for cooperation and understanding. I also asked my people to forgive and forget what has happened in the past so that we can forge ahead to achieve development in our town.”

“For HCDT, “It’s a great thing to be accountable to the people you are serving and I appreciate them for what they have done.

‎”I will encourage our youths to take good advantage of this trainnings to be able to stand on their own, “ he added.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Julia Raymond assured the HCDT that the investment in them won’t be a waste.

‎”On behalf of the beneficiaries I want to say thank you to the HCDT for this great effort to send us out to achieve a life-sustaining skills and also to thank them for not abandoning us in our different points of training, “ she said.