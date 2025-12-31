Gombe Picks Ex-NERC Spokesman as Chair of State Electricity Commission

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the establishment of the Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission (GOSERC) and has approved the appointment of Dr. Usman Abba Arabi, as chairman of the new body.

Arabi is a Member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and a seasoned public service officer with over two decades of experience in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Arabi, an electricity regulatory specialist with a vast knowledge and experience, recently exited his position as a General Manager at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigeria’s apex electricity regulatory organisation.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the approval, explained that the development followed the governor’s assent to the bills establishing the commission, thereby giving it full legal backing to operate.

Besides, the governor approved a head for the Gombe State Information Technology and Digital Economy Commission (GIDTEC), in a move to strengthen regulation, drive innovation and deepen economic transformation in the state.

“Accordingly, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Dr. Usman Abba Arabi as Chairman of the Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission (GOSERC) and Al-Amin Umar Barambu, PhD, as Chairman of the Gombe State Information Technology and Digital Economy Commission (GIDTEC),” a statement released by the Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said.

Both Arabi and Barambu, the statement said, are bringing vast and relevant expertise required to effectively drive the mandates of the newly established commissions.

The creation of GOSERC, according to the statement, is in line with the governor’s power sector reform agenda, particularly in leveraging the opportunities provided by the Electricity Act to strengthen electricity regulation, improve service delivery, attract investment and expand access to reliable power across Gombe State.

In the same vein, it stated that the creation of GIDTEC reflects the governor’s resolve to transform Gombe State into a technology-driven and digitally competitive economy, with strong emphasis on ICT growth, digital innovation, skills development, e-governance and youth employment.

The governor charged the newly appointed chairmen to bring to bear their track record of service, professionalism and integrity in building strong, responsive and results-oriented institutions that will accelerate development and deliver tangible benefits to the people of Gombe State.

Both appointments are with effect from January 2, 2026, the statement noted.