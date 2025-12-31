Foundation Makes Case for Widows, Less Privileged in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A non-governmental organisation, BayoBola Comfort Foundation, has called for action to uplift widows and the less privileged in the country, marking its anniversary with presentation of cash assistance to over 30 widows, widowers and those with disabilities.

The co-founder of the Foundation, Mrs. Adebola Alufa, while speaking on the sidelines of the event held Ibadan, said empowering the less privileged, most especially widows, is a moral obligation and national priority, stating that most Nigerians are suffering due to the economic pressures.

The cash donation was aimed at reducing the burden on beneficiaries during this yuletide season.

The intervention came at a time when economic pressures continue to worsen the plight of widows across many communities, where the loss of a spouse often results in sudden financial instability and social vulnerability particularly in the absence of formal social safety nets.

Alufa enjoined those in position of authority to see helping the needy in the country as an urgent assignment that they must not over look, noting that by doing this they will be given courage, confidence, and dignity to countless widows, widowers and the less privileged.

According to her, the passion to establish the foundation stemmed from her discussions with the co-founder, Mr. Adebayo Owoseni, who charged her to look for widows that he can blessed, disclosing that the beneficiaries were selected irrespective of religion or tribe.

She said: “I have passion of assisting those who are in need and have been doing this for a long time. However, the urge for the establishment of the foundation, which was formally launched in September 2024, came from my co-founder who is based in the United States of America. And since its establishment the foundation has helped in touching lives in various ways by giving hope for a better future to beneficiaries.”

Some of the beneficiaries at the event who include Mrs. Oluwabunmi Dawodu and Mrs. Bose Tinuala, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the foundation for coming to their aid, stating that the support has come at a crucial time for them.

Tinuala said: “It is very rare to see this kind of thing happening around us, but I have known Mrs. Alufa for a long time as a cheerful giver. She has never for once get tired of being a blessing to those around her. It is my prayer that the Foundation will continue to be a vehicle of special blessing to humanity.”