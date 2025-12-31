FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund Secures SEC’s Approval for N20bn Series II Issuance

Kayode Tokede

FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) has announced that it has received Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approval for the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund Series II Issuance of up to N20 billion, marking a significant milestone in the Fund’s growth strategy.

Following the approval, a formal signing ceremony was held in Lagos, to execute the relevant transaction documents, signalling the imminent launch of the Fund’s Series II Issuance.

Similar to the Fund’s Series I and building on its success, Series II has been designed to raise capital from Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) as well as High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and deploy same as corporate debt to mid-sized corporate organisations in sectors of the Nigerian economy that are aligned to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specifically, Series II will focus on supporting businesses in Agriculture, Clean Energy, Education, Healthcare, IT/Technology, and Transport/Logistics.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FCMB Asset Management, James Ilori in a statement said, “The approval of the Fund’s Series II Issuance is a validation of the confidence the SEC has in our ability to successfully manage the Fund, deepen the private debt market, create value for our investors, and support investee companies. Our aim is to continue to support those sectors of the Nigerian economy that promote economic growth and development.”

Ilori thanked the professional parties and the regulator for their various roles in ensuring the successful registration of the Fund’s Series II Issuance and assured them of the commitment of

Isha Doshi of TLG Capital Investments Limited added that, ‘’This Series II approval reflects the strengthening partnership between TLG Capital and FCMB Asset Management with a shared focus on building a robust local private credit ecosystem.

He said, “Through this collaboration, we are helping to deepen the asset class, catalyse domestic capital, and support Nigerian businesses with long-term, well-structured financing that underpins sustainable growth”.