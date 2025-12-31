Court Refuses to Stop Tinubu from Implementing New Tax Law from January 1

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has turned down a request to stop the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government from implementing the new tax regime scheduled to commence from January 1, 2026.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had few days ago vowed to proceed with the implementation of the controversial Nigeria Tax Act, 2025.

Responding, a public interest group, the Incorporated Trustees of African Initiative for Abuse of Public Trust, had approached the court with a motion exparte seeking an order of injunction to restrain Tinubu and the federal government from proceeding with the implementation of the new tax law, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the group.

The group predicated their legal action on alleged discrepancies in the new tax laws.

Listed as defendants in the motion marked: FCT/HC/M/17240/2025, are the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives and National Assembly as defendants.

The plaintiff in the motion exparte sought for an order of interim injunction pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit to stop/ restrain the federal government, FIRS, National Assembly, or any of its agencies from implementing, executing, and/or enforcing any of the provisions of the gazetted Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025 or the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025 for any reasons, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

They also sought for another order of interim injunction pending the hearing and determination of the motion notice, restraining the President, either by himself or through any agency of the federal government created under the gazette Nigeria Tax Act, 2025 Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025 or the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025 from implementing the provisions of those Acts of the National Assembly in any states of the federation where applicable, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

However, delivering ruling, Justice Bello Kawu declined the request and directed the federal government to proceed with the full implementation of the tax law pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Though the ruling was delivered on December 23, the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling signed by the Registrar of the court, Hadiza Sambo Gwandu, dated December 30, 2025, was obtained on Wednesday.

The judge held that there was no concrete and strong evidence before the court to warrant the granting of the reliefs sought.

Specifically, Justice Kawu said: “I have considered the application together with the affidavit in support. I have also considered the submission of the learned counsel for the claimant/applicant together with the judicial authorities cited and I am of the strong view that the court lacks power to stop implementation of a law already signed by the appropriate authority without concrete evidence of any wrong doing.

“At this preliminary stage, it will be difficult if not impossible to prove any wrong doing because at this stage, the court should be careful not to touch on the main issue. It is my considered opinion that granting injunction at this preliminary stage will be touching the subject matter in the main suit.

It should be noted that once an Act is signed into law, it can only be repealed by the lawmakers or any offending section set aside by the court of law; be that as it may, exparte application cannot be used to set aside the coming into force any Act already signed into law or gazetted.

“In view of the above, the implementation of the Tax Act 2025 and other related Acts will commence on January 1, 2026 and continue to be in force pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion before this court, ” Justice Kawu ruled.

Meanwhile, the matter has further been adjourned to January 9, 2026 for hearing of the motion on notice.