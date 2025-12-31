Basic Functions of the FRSC

Femi falana

British heavyweight boxer has been injured in a car crash on the Sagamu/Lagos expressway on Monday, December 29, 2025. The accident killed two members of his team. Joshua was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a stationary truck on the expressway.

The two men who lost their lives were Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, the boxer’s promoter. According to reports, Joshua is in a stable condition in an undisclosed hospital and will remain there for observation.

As the police failed to cordon off the scene of the tragic crash, many onlookers took the pictures of Joshua while reeling in pains. The pictures were circulated in social media without regard to Joshua’s fundamental right to privacy.

However, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that its preliminary findings show that excessive speed and wrongful overtaking were the cause of the motor accident. In a statement issued yesterday, FRSC said Joshua’s SUV was “travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor” and “lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre” leading to the accident.

While the FRSC be faulted in its assessment, the body cannot afford to wash off its hands like Pontius Pilate.

Having regard to the status of Joshua, the media and public commentators have taken advantage of the fatal road accident to draw attention to the state of Nigerian roads, the total disregard for speed limit by motorists, as well as the lack of ambulance and non availability of medical facilities on the highways.

It is pertinent to point out that by virtue of section 10 of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act Federal Road Safety Corps is responsible for enforcing all traffic laws, managing road safety operations, and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in Nigeria. With respect to safety of motorists and other road users, the FRSC shall discharge the following functions:

(i) recommend works and deviees designed to eliminate and minimize accidents on the highways and advise the federal and State Governments including the Federal CapitaI Administration and relevant govemmental agencies on the localities where such works and devices are required.

(ii) make the highway safe for motorists and other road users.

(iii) determine and enforce speed limits for all categories of roads and vehicles and control the use of speed limit device.

(iv) clear obstruction on any part of the highways;

(v) ensure that all vehicles carry caution signs, to be used when a vehicle breaks down on the highway.

(vi) regulate the use of Mobile Phones by motorists;

(vii) regulate the use of seat-be Its and other safety devices;

(viii) prevent or minimize accidents on the highways;

(ix) provide roadside and mobile clinics for the treatment of accident victims free of charge;

(x) give prompt attention and care to victims of accidents ;

(xi) arrest and prosecute individuals reasonably suspected of committing traffic offenses.

No doubt, President Bola Tinubu has conveyed the condolences of the people of Nigeria to Joshua and the families of his friends who were killed in the accident. However, the Federal Government should direct the FRSC to ensure the safety of motorists and other road users in Nigeria in accordance with the provisions of the FRSC Act. As a matter of urgency, the relevant authorities should provide firefighters, clinics and ambulances on Nigerian roads.