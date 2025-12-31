  • Wednesday, 31st December, 2025

Barau Bags PhD in Corporate Entrepreneurship in Office as Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate and First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Jibrin Barau, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Corporate Entrepreneurship from Maryam Abacha American University, Maradi, Niger Republic.

This information is contained in a statement by his Media Aide Ismail Mudashir on Tuesday in Abuja.

Barau, according to the statement, successfully defended his doctoral thesis on December 22, 2025, culminating years of academic work pursued alongside his legislative responsibilities.

His dissertation, titled “Entrepreneurial Orientation and Financial Performance of SMEs: The Moderating Role of Environment,” examined how strategic entrepreneurial practices influence the performance of small and medium-scale enterprises within varying operating environments.

The achievement, Mudashir explained, adds to the academic and professional credentials of the Kano-born lawmaker, who holds national honours of CFR and FCNA, and currently serves as the number two presiding officer of the Senate.

Associates of the Deputy Senate President, the statement further added, described the feat as a testament to his discipline and commitment to lifelong learning.

They noted that he completed the rigorous programme despite the demands of high office at the National Assembly and his regional legislative duties at the ECOWAS Parliament.

With the latest qualification, Senator Barau now joins the growing list of Nigerian lawmakers combining legislative leadership with advanced academic attainment, a development observers say could further enrich policy debates, particularly in areas relating to entrepreneurship, economic growth and SME development.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.