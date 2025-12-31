Barau Bags PhD in Corporate Entrepreneurship in Office as Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Deputy President of the Senate and First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Jibrin Barau, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Corporate Entrepreneurship from Maryam Abacha American University, Maradi, Niger Republic.

This information is contained in a statement by his Media Aide Ismail Mudashir on Tuesday in Abuja.

Barau, according to the statement, successfully defended his doctoral thesis on December 22, 2025, culminating years of academic work pursued alongside his legislative responsibilities.

His dissertation, titled “Entrepreneurial Orientation and Financial Performance of SMEs: The Moderating Role of Environment,” examined how strategic entrepreneurial practices influence the performance of small and medium-scale enterprises within varying operating environments.

The achievement, Mudashir explained, adds to the academic and professional credentials of the Kano-born lawmaker, who holds national honours of CFR and FCNA, and currently serves as the number two presiding officer of the Senate.

Associates of the Deputy Senate President, the statement further added, described the feat as a testament to his discipline and commitment to lifelong learning.

They noted that he completed the rigorous programme despite the demands of high office at the National Assembly and his regional legislative duties at the ECOWAS Parliament.

With the latest qualification, Senator Barau now joins the growing list of Nigerian lawmakers combining legislative leadership with advanced academic attainment, a development observers say could further enrich policy debates, particularly in areas relating to entrepreneurship, economic growth and SME development.