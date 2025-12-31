2026: NBA Seeks Speedy Trial of Corruption Cases

*Says rule of law can’t be achieved with current level of corruption

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association Anti-Corruption Committee (NBAA-CC), has called for speedy trial of all corruption related cases so as to enhance the image of Nigeria in the international community.

Chairman of the NBAA-CC, Prof. Babafemi Badejo, who made the call in a goodwill message as Nigeria commences the new year, 2026, also stressed that as good as the rule of law is it cannot be achieved with the current level of corruption in Nigeria.

Professor Badejo, while identifying corruption as a formidable challenge to Nigeria’s development and progress, stated that the past year has reinforced conviction that systemic change though difficult is worth striving for through relentless advocacy, institutional collaboration, and the unwavering commitment of legal professionals.

“In a recent press statement issued on the global Anti-Corruption Day, the NBAA-CC notes and agrees entirely with the recent statement on commitment to the Rule of Law as expressed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun. The Rule of Law is the most potent weapon against corruption. However, the NBAA-CC hastened to add that the rule of law cannot be achieved with the current level of corruption in Nigeria.

“At the branch level, some progress were made at the branch levels in 2025. For example, the Idemili Branch in Anambra State is recognizing excellence and efficiency by awarding the High Court and Magistrate Court with the most dedicated Registrars in its Judicial Division, encouraging best practices and discouraging corrupt behaviour. Similarly, the Kaduna and the Barnawa Branches Anti-Corruption Committees are actively collaborating with national agencies such as the EFCC, NSCDC, and NDLEA, while also engaging in radio and television programs in both Hausa and English to raise public awareness and sensitize citizens on the dangers of corruption. The Chairman of the Ikorodu Branch Anti-Corruption Committee has also been active on anti-corruption advocacy”, he said.

He added that areas where the committee has identified urgent priorities in 2026 include: Institutional Accountability, which according to him involves the intensification of advocacy for transparent, time-bound investigations into all corruption allegations involving legal practitioners, urging relevant agencies to provide regular public updates to rebuild eroding public confidence.

“Preventive Advocacy: We will deepen our focus on preventive measures, including robust ethics training for lawyers, promoting whistleblower protection mechanisms within law firms, and advocating for stronger internal controls in professional practice.

“Strategic Litigation & Policy Engagement: The Committee will explore avenues for strategic interventions to support the enforcement of high-impact cases and will actively engage in policy dialogues to strengthen legal frameworks against corruption.

“Branch Empowerment: We will support the newly established Branch Anti-Corruption Committees as they respectively tackle corruption as frontline custodians of ethics.

“Leadership Accountability: We urge all lawyers to critically assess every aspirant for NBA national and branch leadership positions in the coming year on their demonstrable commitment, clear policy proposals, and personal integrity in the fight against corruption”, he said.

While stressing that the NBA must be led by those who embody its highest ethical ideals, the NBAA-CC chairman pointed out that the fight against corruption is a marathon and not a sprint, which therefore demands from each lawyer not merely passive compliance with rules, but active stewardship of justice.

“As we enter the New Year, let us embrace a renewed resolve to lead by example—in our practices, in our courts, and in our communities. The NBA Anti-Corruption Committee remains steadfast in its commitment to be a catalyst for this transformation, championing a legal culture where integrity and accountability are non-negotiable and transparency is paramount.

“Here is to a 2026 defined by courageous actions, fortified integrity, and tangible progress in the pursuit of a just society”, he added.