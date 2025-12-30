Zend Technology Transforms  ID/NIN into Bank Account Tax Wallet

Oluwaseyi Adedotun

Leading Nigerian technology solutions company, Zend Technology Company Limited, has announced a groundbreaking innovation that transforms the National Identification Number (NIN)/Tax Identification Number (Tax ID) into a functional bank-linked tax wallet, enabling Nigerians to make tax payments seamlessly, securely and from anywhere in the country.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Lagos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Zend Technology Company, Mr. Victor Kalu, described the event as the arrival of a “national game-changer” that will simplify tax compliance, deepen financial inclusion and help states expand internally generated revenue without burdening citizens.

“The easiest way for people to remit taxes is what we have done,” Kalu declared. “Your tax ID, which is known to you, is now your tax wallet. You can walk to the POS agent beside your shop and simply say, ‘Pay N100 tax into my wallet,’ and it reflects instantly in the appropriate state’s account.”

Explaining the technology architecture, Kalu said the system automatically converts the NIN into a Providers Bank account, eliminating the need for manual linking or additional registration.

“Your NIN is already your bank account. You don’t need to link anything,” he explained, adding: “The NIN is 11 digits; the last 10 digits function as the bank account. Just come onto our portal and your tax journey begins, planning, assessment, payment and documentation.”

He added that the wallet allows gradual or instant remittances, removing the shock factor associated with lump-sum tax demands.

“One of the major problems of compliance is the suddenness of tax bills,” he said. “With our platform, a tailor or mechanic earning daily income can pay N200, N500 or N1,000 steadily instead of facing a huge bill at year end.”

Beyond payment convenience, Zend introduced a residency determination system powered by telecom partnerships to resolve long-standing disputes over which state rightfully collects personal income tax from mobile citizens.

“Through digital footprints, we can now determine where taxpayers spend most of their time,” Kalu explained. “If you spend 80 days in Ogun State and work elsewhere, we can objectively determine who should collect your tax. This ends the tussle.”

He noted that the innovation strengthens state revenues fairly while ensuring taxpayers are not double-charged.

Kalu highlighted that Zend’s solution particularly empowers Nigeria’s informal sector using digital presumptive tax assessment, now deployed successfully in Delta State.

“The government already has presumptive tax tables for traders, artisans and small businesses,” he noted. “Our platform simply digitises this. A tailor in Lagos or a trader in Kano can log onto zen.ng, select their trade, and instantly receive automated tax assessment.”

He cited real-life success stories where structured digital records helped small traders discover their true earnings and build savings for the first time.

Emphasising transparency, Kalu said users receive digital receipts, payment statements and historical records instantly.

“Unlike today where your only proof may be a single certificate, every transaction on our platform is documented and traceable,” he assured all stakeholders.

To support compliance, Zend has deployed over 500 trained tax liaison officers nationwide to help users resolve disputes, liaise with authorities and prevent enforcement crises.

Kalu appealed to federal and state revenue agencies, financial institutions and citizens to embrace the innovation for national benefit.

“We are not pursuing piecemeal adoption, This is a national compliance platform designed to mobilise millions at once. Every state will feel the impact when residents begin to remit conveniently,” he said.

Kalu disclosed that partnership discussions are ongoing with multiple states and banking institutions, while appreciating Providers Bank for being “the earliest and most supportive partner.”

Kalu revealed that the service operates a flexible pricing model.

“We charge as little as N500 per month, and there is even a free tier,” he said. “Our mission is not to burden people, but to help them comply with dignity.”

Driving Trust and Public Understanding.

Responding to concerns about public resistance to taxation, Kalu argued that citizens’ reluctance is driven largely by misunderstanding and lack of trust.

“Nigerians will pay when they see fairness, clarity and ease,” he said. “People already benefit from government services; roads, security, markets and infrastructure. Those things must be sustained, and taxation funds them.”

He insisted that Taxpayer Champion is designed to replace fear with confidence and confusion with clarity,” he added.

Kalu concluded with a call on government institutions, private sector partners and the Nigerian public to embrace the innovation.

“The clear path to compliance is here. NIN is now your Tax ID, and your Tax ID is your tax wallet. With Taxpayer Champion, compliance becomes simple, fair, transparent and empowering.”

With the initiative already recording strong feedback from its pilot deployments, analysts said Zend’s innovation may become one of the most consequential developments in Nigeria’s tax administration in recent years.