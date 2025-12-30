UN Secretary-General Urges Global Reset as Military Spending Hits Record High

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned the world is at a critical turning point, urging global leaders to redirect priorities from war to peace as military spending reaches unprecedented levels.

In his New Year video message, Guterres said the international community is grappling with deepening chaos and uncertainty marked by growing divisions, violence, climate breakdown and persistent violations of international law.

“The world stands at a crossroads,” the UN chief said, noting that many people are increasingly questioning whether political leaders are listening or prepared to act in the face of escalating global challenges.

Guterres revealed that global military expenditure has surged to about 2.7 trillion dollars, representing an increase of nearly 10 per cent. According to him, the figure is 13 times higher than total global development aid and roughly equal to the entire Gross Domestic Product of Africa.

He described the trend as alarming, especially as conflicts are raging at levels not seen since the Second World War, while millions of people continue to suffer from poverty, inequality and the effects of climate change.

Calling for a shift in global priorities, the Secretary-General stressed that lasting peace can only be achieved by investing more in human development rather than conflict. “A safer world begins by investing more in fighting poverty and less in fighting wars,” he said.

Guterres maintained the world has sufficient resources to improve living standards, protect the planet and build a future anchored on peace and justice, if political will is applied.

Looking ahead to 2026, he challenged leaders across the globe to make decisive choices that place people and the environment above conflict and suffering.

He also appealed to citizens worldwide to take responsibility and contribute to positive change.

“Our future depends on our collective courage to act,” Guterres said, calling for renewed global unity in the pursuit of justice, humanity and peace in the new year.