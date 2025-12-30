Stock Market Up N541.7bn on Investors Demand for BUA Foods, Others

Kayode Tokede

The stock market section of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) commended the new week on a positive note as the market capitalisation advanced by N541.7billion on investors’ demand for BUA Foods Plc (up by 1.45 per cent to close at N759.50 per share) and 40 others.

The market capitalisation that opened for trading at N97.890 trillion, gained N541.7biillion or 0.55per cent to close at N98.432 trillion.

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index crossed the 154, 000basis points to close at 154,389.53basis points, gaining 849.70basis points or 0.55 per cent from 153,539.83 basis points the stock market opened for trading activities to restore the Year-to-date gain to 50 per cent for the first time since October 28, 2025.

Market breadth was positive with 41 gainers surpassing 37 losers. Austin Laz & Company and ETI recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N3.52 and N41.80 respectively, while Eunisell Interlinked followed with a gain of 9.95 per cent to close at N96.70, per share.

Honeywell Flour Mills appreciated by 9.86 per cent to close at N19.50, while Guinness Nigeria rose by 9.82 per cent to close at N349.90, per share.

On the other hand, International Energy Insurance led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N2.34, while Meyer and eTranzact International followed with a decline of 9.92 per cent to close at N11.35, per share.

Livestock Feeds shed 9.60 per cent to close at N5.65, while C&I Leasing lost 8.06 per cent to close at N5.70, per share.

However, the total volume of trade declined by 16.98 per cent to 1.468 billion units, valued at N35.544 billion, and exchanged in 47,892 deals. Transactions in the shares of Access Holdings topped the activity chart with 594.380 million shares valued at N12.362 billion. Champion Breweries followed with 122.087 million shares worth N1.840 billion, while FCMB Group traded 116.611 million shares valued at N1.260 billion.

Japaul Gold & Ventures traded 66.156 million shares valued at N155.253 million, while First HoldCo transacted 51.529 million shares worth N2.568 billion.

On market performance for this week, United Capital Plc said, “the Nigerian equity market is likely to trade cautiously positive this week, supported by steady GDP growth, strong external reserves, and broad-based sector gains. Investors will focus on fundamentally strong stocks in consumer goods, banking, and industrials, while profit-taking may limit sharp rallies.”