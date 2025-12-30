STILL ON THE MENACE OF PLASTIC

It’s time to check the production of plastic materials

At the end of the 18th meeting of the National Council on Environment (NCE) in Katsina State last week, it was agreed that “…all plastic manufacturers and plastic bottling companies should be made to adopt the concept of Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) by taking responsibility for the plastic waste they produce nationwide.” But the resolution is not different from what the Polymer Institute of Nigeria (PIN) once described as a “lazy man’s approach” to a problem that requires serious thinking. Especially in a country where more than three million tonnes of plastic waste are believed to be generated annually with only a small fraction recycled. “These plastics clog our waterways, fuel flooding and impose health risks on communities that can least afford the consequences,” the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) Chairman, Justice Bukola Adebiyi. “If left unchecked, the menace could be catastrophic.”

Indeed, research has shown that disposed plastics materials merely break down into smaller pieces and can remain in the environment for up to 2,000 years or longer. Yet, no fewer than 33 per cent of all plastic, including water bottles, bags, and straws, among others are used just once and thrown away. Toxic chemicals leach out of plastic and are found in the blood and tissue of nearly all humans. Exposure to them is linked to cancers, birth defects, impaired immunity, endocrine disruption, and other ailments. Respiratory issues are increasing because of air pollution from burning plastic, animal lifespans are shortened because of consuming plastic, littered plastic is clogging drains and causing floods, and unmanaged plastic is contaminating our precious oceans and waterways.

Some governments have placed ban on plastic products or on single-use plastics. Some have also banned disposable plastic shopping bags to protect the environment. Countries in Africa that have banned plastics include Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa. But Nigeria has never really taken the issue of environment seriously. It is within that context that we endorse the attempt to enact a law that would ban plastic materials in a country that has gained notoriety on this issue, considering the huge population that depends on its use. According to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria is among the 20 countries generating more than 80 per cent of the land-based plastic wastes that end up in the ocean.

According to Ellen & MacArthur Foundation, there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish by 2050 if nothing is done. Environmentalists believe there are many ways to curb plastic waste, and these are by producing less, consuming less, and better managing existing waste to prevent contamination or leakage. They agree that solutions may vary, but that policy solutions, increased awareness, and improved design and disposal processes, among others, are critical to changing behaviour and better managing plastic waste.

The good thing is that plastics can be recycled though they will have to be first sorted, shredded, and rid of impurities like paper. The shreds are then melted and formed into pellets, which can be made into other products. Some companies are known to recycle polyethylene into outdoor decking material, fencing, and doors and windows. Plastic bottles can also be recycled into t-shirts, sweaters, fleece jackets, insulation for jackets and sleeping bags, carpeting and more bottles.

Road construction is one area where many countries now recycle plastics. Some local communities are using recycled plastic as filler for cement blocks, ropes, and household goods such as baskets and mats. At a larger scale, manufacturers are using recycled plastic and textiles to make clothing and furniture. By using waste materials for products with monetary value such as clothing, shoes, or road construction, society is incentivised to collect plastic and capture its full value.