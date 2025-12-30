Road Crash: Tinubu Commiserates with Anthony Joshua, FRSC Blames Overspeeding

• President speaks with boxer, mother, Ogun governor

•Two bodyguards die, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun mourn

Deji Elumoye, Kasim Sumaina in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta





President Bola Tinubu yesterday commiserated with former World Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, over a ghastly road crash, in which two of his bodyguards were reported to have lost their lives.

Besides, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said preliminary findings pointed to overspeeding, which resulted in the road mishap.

The accident that occurred at Makun, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, involved a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), with Registration Number LAGOS KRD 850 HN, conveying Joshua, which rammed into a stationary truck.

The car lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck parked by the side of the road.

Tinubu, on his official X handle, @officialABAT, wrote: “AJ, I extend my deep sympathies to you following the tragic accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two precious lives and caused you injuries.

“This immense tragedy casts a deep shadow on this season. I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident. As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride.

“In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny. I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed.”

Later, the President said he spoke on phone with the Nigerian-British former heavyweight boxing champion, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

“I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates. I wished him well and prayed for him. He assured me that he is receiving the best care in the hospital.

“I also spoke with AJ’s mother and prayed for her. She was very appreciative of my call. Additionally, I spoke to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was in the hospital with them. The governor assured me that he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best possible attention,” Tinubu announced.

In the same vein, a statement issued by the Assistant Corps Marshal Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, Headquarters, Abuja, Olusegun Ogungbemide, revealed the primary cause of the crash to be excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking. This, according to him, constituted serious traffic violations and remained among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways.

The statement added: “The FRSC wishes to confirm a fatal road traffic crash that occurred today, Monday, 29 December 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, around the Sinoma area near Sagamu, Ogun State, involving a Lexus Jeep conveying world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, and a stationary truck.

“Preliminary reports from the Ogun Sector Command indicate that the crash occurred at about 1200HRS and was promptly reported to the Corps. FRSC operatives arrived at the scene within three minutes of notification, enabling swift rescue operations, evacuation of victims, effective traffic control, and prevention of secondary crashes.

“The incident involved two vehicles: a black Lexus Jeep with registration number KRD 850 HN (private) and a stationary red commercial Sinotruck with unknown registration number. A total of five adult males were involved in the crash.

“Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.

“The injured victim was evacuated for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were conveyed to Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu. The Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division (MTD) was duly notified for further investigation and necessary documentation.

“To this end, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, on behalf of the entire management and staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured victim, Anthony Joshua, a speedy recovery.”

FRSC reiterated its warning to motorists to avoid dangerous overtaking, excessive speed, and disregard for traffic regulations, particularly on high-speed corridors such as the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

“Motorists are urged to exercise patience, maintain lane discipline, and prioritise safety over haste, especially during the festive travel period.

“The public is reminded that the Corps remains resolute in its mandate to ensure safer roads, prompt emergency response, and sustained public education aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities across the country.”

The Public Education Officer of the FRSC in Ogun, Mr. Afolabi Odunsi, also confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

Odunsi explained that the accident occurred at about 12pm involving two vehicles, stating that the Sagamu unit of FRSC rescue team were at the scene as soon as they were informed.

The FRSC spokesperson also said the accident was due to excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking by the driver who overtook from the right hand side thereby ramming into a stationary vehicle.

“Five people were involved, one injured, two were unhurt while two were killed in the crash. “However it was discovered that Anthony Joshua(International Boxer) was involved but he only sustained injury, and was taken to an undisclosed hospital by the security officers attached to him.

“The bodies of the two deceased have since been taken to the morgue. Obstructions have been cleared,” he said.

The Ogun police command also confirmed the incident through its Public Relations Officer, Mr Oluseyi Babaseyi. Babaseyi explained that the deceased had been deposited at Livewell Hospital Morgue, Sagamu.

Meanwhile, the governments of Ogun and Lagos States, in a joint statement, confirmed the road accident involving the British-Nigerian two-time unified world heavyweight boxing champion.

The statement was jointly signed by the Special Adviser, Information, Ogun State, Kayode Akinmade, and the Commissioner for Information, Lagos State, Gbenga Omotoso.

It stated: “We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and pray that Almighty God grants them the strength to bear this difficult loss.

“Anthony Joshua and another passenger were immediately evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos. Following comprehensive clinical assessments, doctors have confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require any emergency medical intervention at this time.

“A full medical team has been assembled and will continue to monitor them closely. Anthony Joshua is conscious and has been in communication with his family.

“The Governments of Ogun and Lagos States are closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that the affected persons receive the best possible medical care. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have also commenced.

“We appreciate the concern shown by members of the public and kindly request privacy for Anthony Joshua and his family at this time.”