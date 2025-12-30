PASAN to NASC: Ensure Strict Adherence to Federal Character Principle to Prevent Imbalance in Appointments

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has called on the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) to strictly adhere to the principle of federal character to avoid perpetuating imbalance in appointments.

PASAN Chairman, Sabiyyi Sunday, in a petition dated 22nd December, 2025 and addressed to NASC Chairman urged the commission to ensure strict adherence to the law and avoid perpetuating imbalance in appointments.

It noted Section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, detailed in the Federal Character Commission Act, which mandates equitable representation across Nigeria’s federating units in public appointments.

It added that respecting this principle in appointments is crucial to maintaining fairness and avoiding perceptions of bias.

It therefore urged the Commission to ensure compliance to prevent potential industrial unrest.

PASAN commended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to reverse the promotion of his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), showcasing his commitment to fairness and integrity.

It stated: “This exemplary leadership demonstrates that no one is above the rules and promotes a culture of accountability and transparency.

“We urge the Commission to follow this precedent, ensuring fairness in decisions and upholding the principles of good governance.

“Furthermore, we note with concern instances where a state already represented in the secretary cadre is appointed to fill a vacancy, while other states in the same zone are denied the opportunity. “This practice is contrary to the Federal Character principle and undermines the spirit of equitable representation. We urge the Commission to ensure strict adherence to the law and avoid perpetuating imbalance in appointments.”