Oyebanji Unveils New Edifice for LG Ministry

Gbenga Sodeinde In Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has promised to invest huge resources in the modernisation of physical infrastructure where workers who handle local government administration operate, describing it as the most veritable impetus to accomplish full transformation of the third tier of government.

Governor Oyebanji pledged yesterday during the official inauguration of the new office for the Ministry of Local Government Affairs located within the precinct of the state secretariat in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The governor, re-presented by his Deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, was highly ecstatic with the completion of the project, and branded the structure as a necessity and a luxury, saying any office that handles the local government works, where over 70 percent of the population is resident, must operate under a conducive ambience.

As a pragmatic way of promoting excellence, Oyebanji added that his government has ramped up training for workers and shown commitment to their welfare, saying he will continue to provide all necessary incentives that can make the civil service the real engine room of governance.

He said his government was aware of the harrowing experiences of workers while operating under a challenging former office replete with inadequate space, aging infrastructure that is structurally weak, poor ventilation and safety, as well as fragmented work locations that impeded teamwork and coordination.

Oyebanji commended the workers for being resilient and dedicated despite operating with such daunting constraints.

He said: “We understand clearly that an institution charged with the coordination of the local government administration must operate in an environment that reflects efficiency, order, and dignity. Therefore, the reconstruction and expansion effort becomes a necessity and not a luxury.

“What we have before us is a transformation. Modern offices and work spaces, newly built additional offices to accommodate expanding responsibilities, improved ICT system, conference and meeting rooms designed for collaboration, better records management facilities, safer, healthier, and more comfortable working conditions.

“These facilities will enable officers in the ministry to plan better, coordinate better, supervise better, and ultimately serve our people at the grassroots better. By upgrading the capacity of this ministry, we are strengthening the backbone of grassroots administration across Ekiti State.

“This is consistent with our agenda for inclusive development, institutional reform, and people-centred governance.”

Espousing his views about the pivotality of the project, the state Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Chief Folorunso Olabode, branded it a clear and more appropriate testament to Governor Oyebanji’s administration’s strides to enhance efficiency within the civil service.

Reeling out the accessories provided within the office, Olabode said it comprises 34-room offices that can accommodate 120 workers, describing the edifice as aligning perfectly with Governor Oyebanji’s doctrine of robust grassroots governance that can bolster productivity and enhance delivery.

Olabode revealed that the project has a moderately commodious mini conference hall that can accommodate 200 persons, thereby signposting how compact and effective the architectural design was.

“For many years, the need for a befitting office accommodation has been an issue that the staff members have yearned for. Today, we achieved it because we have a governor who places a high value on the efficiency and welfare of workers. Let us reciprocate the gesture by being dedicated to duties,” he stated.

The Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Olusegun Ojo, showered eulogies on Governor Oyebanji for elevating local government administration to a higher pedestal in terms of delivery enabled by high financial autonomy and strong aversion to abandoned projects.

Ojo promised that his colleagues at the local government level would continue to partner with Governor Oyebanji on his well-focused mission to rejuvenate the system and make it garner enough stamina to function properly, and to banish poverty and neglect at the third-tier cadre.

Saluting the state government’s commitment to the welfare of the civil servants, the Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, described the project as an architectural masterpiece that befits the civil service, which can help engender staff effectiveness.

“You can notice that Governor Oyebanji is a lover of the civil servants. He believes in a functional and effective civil service, and we are having a ray of hope that things will begin to look up. Let us be dedicated to duties and do what we are supposed to do to enhance productivity,” he stated.