NSC DG, Olopade, Pays Visit to Anthony Joshua over Auto-Crash 

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has expressed deep sympathy to global boxing star Anthony Joshua and the families of two victims that lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred on Monday, December 29, at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a moment that transcended official statements and underscored the human side of leadership, Hon. Olopade swiftly paid a visit to former world heavyweight boxing champion, on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the entire staff of the Commission.

Hon. Olopade described the accident as tragic and deeply saddening, while thanking God for the survival of the boxing icon.

Unfortunately, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami and personal trainer, Kevin Latif Ayodele lost their lives in the crash.

“On behalf of the National Sports Commission and the entire Nigerian sports family, I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate accident,” Hon. Olopade said.

“We thank God for the life of Anthony Joshua. Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers, and we wish him a full and speedy return to good health.”

The NSC Director General also used the opportunity to reiterate the importance of road safety and responsible driving. “We urge all road users to exercise patience, caution, and responsibility at all times,” he concluded.