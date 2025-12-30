  • Tuesday, 30th December, 2025

NSC DG, Olopade, Pays Visit to Anthony Joshua over Auto-Crash 

Featured | 9 seconds ago

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has expressed deep sympathy to global boxing star Anthony Joshua and the families of two victims that lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred on Monday, December 29, at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a moment that transcended official statements and underscored the human side of leadership, Hon. Olopade swiftly paid a visit to former world heavyweight boxing champion, on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the entire staff of the Commission.

Hon. Olopade described the accident as tragic and deeply saddening, while thanking God for the survival of the boxing icon. 

Unfortunately, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami and personal trainer, Kevin Latif Ayodele lost their lives in the crash.

“On behalf of the National Sports Commission and the entire Nigerian sports family, I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate accident,” Hon. Olopade said.

“We thank God for the life of Anthony Joshua. Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers, and we wish him a full and speedy return to good health.”

The NSC Director General also used the opportunity to reiterate the importance of road safety and responsible driving.  “We urge all road users to exercise patience, caution, and responsibility at all times,” he concluded.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.