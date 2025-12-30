NIMASA DG Felicitates with Stakeholders at Yuletide

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola has felicitated with stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry during the yuletide.

Mobereola who observed that the year 2025 was a good one for the industry also assured that the agency will re-double efforts in ensuring that 2026 is even better for every stakeholder.

Enumerating some of the achievements of 2025, the DG highlighted the sustained zero tolerance for piracy in Nigerian waters, the deposition of three Instruments of Accession to IMO Conventions that were signed by President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, the industrial harmony in the sector and the nation’s election into the category C Council of the IMO amongst others.

“The year 2025 has been a good one for our industry as once again, we have not recorded a single piracy attack in our waters in a whole calendar year, Nigeria was also able to deposit three Instruments of Accession to IMO Conventions that were signed by President Bola Tinubu GCFR, we have been able to maintain industrial harmony in the sector all of which culminated to Nigeria’s election into the category C Council of the International Maritime Organization.

“We couldn’t have done this without our stakeholders who have contributed in various ways in the course of their operations during the year. We see you, we thank you and we felicitate with your during this yuletide season” the DG said.