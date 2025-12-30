NESREA Shuts Oil Facility in Zaria Over Air Pollution Violations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has ordered the closure of the Sunseed Oil processing plant in Zaria, Kaduna State, following findings of severe air pollution linked to the facility’s operations.

NESREA said the action was taken after investigations confirmed that the plant was emitting harmful pollutants into the atmosphere in breach of the National Environmental (Air Quality Control) Regulations.

The regulations require industries to install effective pollution control systems and adopt cleaner production methods to minimize environmental and health risks.

A statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Nwamaka Ejiofor, on Tuesday, said the level of emissions from the Sunseed Oil facility posed a direct threat to the surrounding environment and residents in nearby communities, prompting immediate intervention to halt further damage.

She noted that the enforcement reflects the agency’s resolve to ensure that industrial operators comply with environmental standards and to protect the public from the dangers associated with uncontrolled industrial emissions and effluents.

Commenting on the development, the Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, warned companies operating across the country to adhere strictly to national environmental laws.

He stressed that the agency would continue to take decisive action against facilities whose operations endanger public health or degrade the environment.

NESREA reiterated its commitment to regular monitoring and enforcement, noting that environmental protection remains a critical component of sustainable development in Nigeria.