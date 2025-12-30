MFM Lekki Constructs Road, Provides Borehole for Lagos Community

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Tent Maker Pastorial Ministry (TMPM) Region 1, Lekki, has provided different humanitarian projects to the people of Itedo Community and its environs irrespective of their religious affiliations, gender or tribes.

The massive humanitarian and welfare services, which are part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the church include: access road spanning from Freedom way to Salvation Road in Itedo fully constructed by the church; grading of internal roads in Itedo and provision of a Borehole for access to clean and drinkable water.

According to the church, the bore hole has improved the living standards of the people by reducing the time women and girls spend collecting water, allowing more time for education and income generating activities.

Similarly, the access road, has enhanced accessibility, improved social services, enhances safety and security, increased efficiency and mobility of the people and goods, in the area.

The church has also trained over 50 members of the public free in different skills, as well as gave them starter packs to ease any financial burden in starting their businesses irrespective of their religious affiliations or tribes.

The skills include: Fashion designing, bakery, pastries, barbing , to mention a few -to make beneficiaries self reliant and financially independent.

Part of CSR of the church include: free feeding of the masses every Sunday especially the less privileged, homeless as well as ‘area boys’ .

In love and passion for education TMPM Region 1, gives Schorlarships to indigent but Brilliant students in a bid for them to achieve their purpose in life.

MFM TMPM 1, Lekki also engages in free medical outreaches as well as pay medical bills Including surgeries bills for members of the host communities especially the downtrodden that are not even members of the church.

Speaking on the geature, the Regional Overseer and Pastor in charge of MFM TMPM 1, Lekki, Pator Sola Oladipo, said the humanitarian services rendered by the Church is to fulfil God’s Biblical Instructions to give to the needy and take care of the less privileged.

Oladipo said apart from the Biblical teachings and different deliverance programmes the church engages in, it embarks on different social interventions, welfare programmes, trainings, semminars to contribute positively to the society, reshape destinies , give life and hope to hopeless as well as put smiles on faces.

He that the initiative was part of the church’s broader Explosive Evangelism Initiative (EEI) aimed at winning more souls for Christ through practical acts of kindness.

He stressed that welfare and community development are central to the mission of MFM worldwide.

He commended the General Overseer of MFM, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, and his wife whom he described as philanthropists and has mandated all branches of the church globally to invest in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes alongside their spiritual activities.

Beneficiaries of the free skills acquisition, free feeding, schorlarships , free medical bills, residents and community leaders on Itedo have continued to praise and thanked the God of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries who has helped the church to do so much humanitarian services for the people.