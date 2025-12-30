Mama Cass Returns, Signals Renewed Commitment to Nigerian Comfort Dining

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Iconic Nigerian food-service brand, Mama Cass, has announced the reopening of its operations following a comprehensive rebranding and internal restructuring, marking a significant comeback for a company long associated with home-style Nigerian meals.

Founded in 1983 on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Mama Cass is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Nigeria’s early fast-casual and quick-service restaurant culture, years before the concept became an industry standard. From its modest beginnings, the brand grew into a diversified food-services organisation with interests spanning restaurants, bakeries, outdoor catering and industrial catering for corporate institutions.

Over the decades, Mama Cass built a loyal customer base by offering meals that reflected familiar Nigerian flavours and traditions. Dishes such as jollof rice, steamed moi-moi, beans and a range of traditional soups helped cement the brand’s reputation as a go-to destination for comfort food enjoyed by generations of Nigerians.

The company said its return follows a period of strategic realignment aimed at strengthening its operational structure and preparing the business for long-term sustainability. With the relaunch, Mama Cass is unveiling a refreshed corporate identity, upgraded facilities, enhanced production systems and a redesigned customer experience that blends nostalgia with modern efficiency.

According to management, the relaunch represents both continuity and transformation. While the brand has adopted a more contemporary outlook, it remains committed to the values of care, comfort and cultural authenticity that defined its early success.

As part of the reopening, Mama Cass has introduced newly redesigned outlets inspired by warmth and heritage, improved service delivery processes, and refined menus focused on its most popular and time-tested recipes. The rebrand also includes a refreshed visual identity and strengthened quality-control systems to support future expansion.

Executive Director, Abimbola Oladapo, described the comeback as deeply personal, noting that the brand has shared decades of memories with Nigerian families. She said Mama Cass had been part of everyday meals and special occasions alike, adding that the relaunch is a way of reconnecting with customers who have trusted the brand over the years.

Despite the modern upgrades, the company emphasised that its core offering remains unchanged, with traditional Nigerian meals still prepared using the same recipes that built its more than 42-year legacy.

With its reopening, Mama Cass is positioning itself for a renewed presence in Nigeria’s fast-casual dining sector, combining innovation with the emotional connection and culinary heritage that made it a household name.