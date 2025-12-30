Doro Meets Plateau APC Stakeholders, Seeks Unity, Support for Poverty Reduction Mandate

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, has called on stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Northern Zone of Plateau State to unite and work collectively to deliver on the expectations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Doro made the appeal during an interactive session with party leaders and stakeholders, where he formally introduced himself following his recent appointment as minister.

Expressing gratitude to the President for finding him worthy of national service, Doro said the appointment had strengthened his resolve to contribute more meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

He also commended the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe, for insisting that the ministerial slot for Plateau State should come from the Northern Zone, describing the gesture as an act of fairness and equity.

Born in Kwal, Bassa LGA, Dr. Doro recounted his long-standing ties to Plateau State, noting that despite living in the United Kingdom for over two decades, he consistently returned home to engage with communities and support political activities.

He highlighted his involvement in grassroots mobilization, including his participation in the 2023 presidential and gubernatorial campaigns, where he spent several weeks moving from village to village.

Doro urged stakeholders to work together to strengthen the APC in the state, saying unity was essential for achieving meaningful political outcomes. He likened the ministerial appointment to a “loan” from the President, emphasizing the need for the Northern Zone to “repay with interest” by delivering strong electoral results and supporting national development efforts.

Speaking on his work since assuming office, the minister said he had focused on laying a solid foundation for the ministry, noting that Nigeria’s humanitarian and poverty challenges required urgent and coordinated action.

He cited statistics showing that, “63 percent of Nigerians are multidimensional poor, with about 30 percent classified as extremely poor”, stressing that the ministry’s mandate was central to addressing insecurity, out‑of‑school children, and other socio‑economic challenges.

According to him, “the ministry has undergone a review and repositioning in the last two months, with new policies designed to ensure that no man or woman is left behind.”

Doro reaffirmed his commitment to making Plateau State proud through effective service delivery and called on stakeholders to support him with prayers, cooperation, and collective action.

The session ended with an open floor for questions and comments from party members.