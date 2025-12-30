Chelle Insists No Mercy for Uganda’s Cranes as Eagles Aim to Consolidate

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Despite the fact that the Super Eagles have already booked their place in the Round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Head Coach of the Nigerian senior men’s football team, Eric Chelle, has insisted that his wards will not take their feet off the pedal in their final Group C clash with Cranes of Uganda starting at 5pm this evening in Fes, Morocco.

By the reason of the two victories against Tanzania and Tunisia, Nigeria lead Group C on six points with closest second placed team, Tunisia, on three points. Both Tanzania and Uganda are tied third and fourth on just one point.

Just a point from Tuesday outing will guarantee the Super Eagles top spot in the group.

Speaking on tonight’s match at the prematch conference, Chelle, insisted that there will be no mercy for the East Africans.

“For me, I want to present the best team every time,” insisted Chelle even as he gave indication that some of the players who are yet to taste action may start today.

“The competition is not only for the starting 11; everybody deserves a chance to play and show what they can offer the team. Sometimes a player who makes a cameo appearance can change the outcome of games and even win a tournament,” observed the Franco-Malian while fielding questions at the pre-match.

The Cranes of Uganda on the other hand, need the three points from this clash with Nigeria to mathematically stay alive in the tournament.

Veteran goal-tender Denis Onyango and team-mates have themselves to blame for being stuck on one point to the final day of the group phase. After the expected manhandling by Tunisia, and falling behind to Tanzania in their second match, Nigeria-descent Uche Ikpeazu rose from the bench to give them an equalizer against the Taifa Stars. The game fell into their hands to pick up the three points, but Allan Okelo blasted the ball away from goal from a penalty kick.

The only route left for the Ugandans is to put a sword through the Eagles. With the Nigerians intent on sustaining a winning mentality, determined to maintain their great form and put fear into the hearts of other possible contenders for the trophy, that is unlikely to happen.

Nigeria’s prolific goalscorer Victor Osimhen, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Monday, December 28, is likely to be hungry for more goals as he marches towards obliterating Rasheed Yekini’s all time 48-goals record. With 16 more goals to achieve that, Osimhen has netted only once in this tournament, but the man who succeeded him as Africa Player of the Year (and who teamed up with him to create a Super Eagles’ terror attack at the last competition in Cote d’Ivoire), Ademola Lookman, has again opted to take Africa’s biggest football championship by storm.

Lookman has netted two goals this term (adding to his three from the 2023 finals), and has made two assists (adding to one from last term). He looks like a man-on-a-mission. His goals have been unstoppable left-footed missiles.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi who was with Chelle at the media briefing summed it up: “The atmosphere in the team is good. Everyone is excited and confident, but the previous games are in the past. The focus is one the next game.”

RESULTS

Angola 0-0 Egypt

Zimbabwe 2-3 S’Africa

Comoros 0-0 Mali

Zambia 0-3 Morocco

TODAY

Tanzania v Tunisia

Uganda v Nigeria

Benin v Senegal

Botswana v DR Congo