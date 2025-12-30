Albert Folorunsho Assumes Office As BRIPAN President

Oluchi Chibuzor

Having spent almost three decades working across corporate and personal income taxation, international taxation, business recovery, and insolvency, Albert Folorunsho has become the President of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN).

Speaking at the BRIPAN’S annual general meeting, where he was elected, Folorunsho, said he recognised the significance of association’s place in the economy of Nigeria.

He promised that BRIPAN would continue to work closely with regulators, policymakers, the judiciary, financial institutions, and the wider business community to promote trust, clarity, and collaboration in insolvency and restructuring processes.

According to him, “Having spent almost three decades working across corporate and personal income taxation, international taxation, business recovery, and insolvency – both within and outside our shores – I have seen how critical our profession is to economic stability. When businesses struggle, jobs are at risk, confidence is shaken, and systems are tested. What we do as practitioners truly matters.

“Finally, we will remain active in law reform and advocacy, supporting the effective implementation and continuous improvement of Nigeria’s insolvency and business recovery framework. Our goal is a system that promotes rescue where possible, fairness to stakeholders, and confidence for investors.”