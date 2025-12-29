  • Monday, 29th December, 2025

WealthBridge Celebrates Growth Milestone

Kayode Tokede 

WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings Limited, has officially opened its new corporate headquarters strategically in Lagos.  The move marks a key step in WealthBridge’s growth and its vision to become a world-class financial institution delivering excellence and Innovation. 

The unveiling of the new head office heralds the company’s third anniversary, highlighting its rapid growth and rising prominence in delivering best in class financial services to its teeming customers and clients.  

In three years, WealthBridge has evolved into a trusted partner across asset management, investment banking, structured finance, economic intelligence, banking, real estate, and fintech. The new office embodies the Group’s sleek, client-focused vision for long-term growth.

Speaking on the milestone, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Adekunle Lawal said the new head office reflects WealthBridge’s growth and commitment to excellence. The move responds to rapid expansion, a growing workforce, and rising demand for premium service. WealthBridge House is designed for this next phase, with advanced infrastructure, enhanced client areas, collaborative workspaces, and a data-driven, innovative ecosystem.

He said, “WealthBridge House reflects our growth and commitment to excellence. It allows us to serve clients better and support our staff, offering advanced infrastructure, client-focused spaces, collaborative work areas, and systems that foster an innovative, data-driven financial ecosystem.”

