Tax Law Controversy: Reps’ Minority Caucus ‘Stands With Nigerians’, Calls for Suspension of Implementation

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has declared its solidarity with Nigerians amid the controversy surrounding the newly enacted tax reform laws, calling on the Federal Government to immediately suspend their implementation pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the caucus urged Nigerians to disregard any version of the tax laws currently in circulation that does not bear the signatures of the Clerk to the National Assembly and the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, stressing that such documents are not authentic.

The lawmakers said the decision to stand with Nigerians was informed by serious allegations that the tax laws as gazetted differ from those duly passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to the caucus, the allegations raise fundamental concerns about legality, constitutional order and democratic accountability.

The Minority Caucus noted that the matter has already been brought before the House of Representatives, leading to the constitution of a high-powered investigative committee. It assured Nigerians that it would work with the House leadership to ensure that the full circumstances surrounding the controversy are uncovered and that anyone found culpable is held accountable.

Reaffirming established legislative procedures, the caucus explained that the National Assembly remains the lawful custodian of the authentic texts of all laws enacted by the Federation and that only laws transmitted by the Clerk to the National Assembly and duly signed by the President can be considered valid.

“Any attempt to foist falsified laws on the Nigerian people constitutes a direct assault on the constitutional role and independence of the National Assembly and on the foundations of our democracy,” the statement said.

The caucus maintained that Nigerians and the business community are entitled to clarity and legal certainty regarding the laws they are required to obey, insisting that implementation of the tax reforms should be halted until the investigation is concluded.

The Minority Caucus also expressed confidence in the democratic credentials of President Tinubu and called for a response that reflects respect for due process and constitutional governance.

The statement was jointly signed by Rep. O.K. Chinda, Minority Leader; Rt. Hon. Ali Isa J.C., PhD, Minority Whip; Rt. Hon. Aliyu Madaki, Deputy Minority Leader; and Rt. Hon. George Ozodinobi, Deputy Minority Whip.