OCF Chronicles a Year of Impact Across Nigeria and Beyond in 2025

In 2025, the Okachi Charity Foundation founded by Philanthropist and Entrepreneur, Faith Morey reaffirmed its commitment to education, child development, and community empowerment through a series of far-reaching interventions across Nigeria. Guided by a philosophy of “starting early and starting strong,” the foundation’s work throughout the year focused on building sustainable futures rather than offering short-term aid.

From sponsoring teachers and organizing debate and spelling competitions to launching summer enrichment initiatives and renovating public school facilities, OCF’s programs were designed to strengthen the educational ecosystem at its roots. Speaking on the foundation’s vision, its founder emphasized that the work is deeply personal and rooted in motherhood, national pride, and a lifelong commitment to inclusion. “As a mother, I see my own son in every child we serve. As a Nigerian, I see the greatness waiting to unfold in our public school classrooms. And as a woman who once longed for a seat at the table, I am now pulling up chairs for others,” she noted.

In Lagos State, OCF’s 2025 impact included outreach to G.R.A Nursery and Primary School, where the foundation carried out an initial assessment and launched targeted support interventions. The foundation also participated in the POCACOV Lagos Stakeholders’ Forum on Safe Schools, contributing to conversations around child protection and secure learning environments. Additionally, OCF conducted menstrual hygiene education and pad distribution outreaches, ensuring young girls had access to essential resources to remain confident and engaged in school.

OCF’s presence in Port Harcourt and Sangana reflected a strong emphasis on long-term transformation. Scholarship commitments and orphan support formed a key part of the foundation’s work, alongside deeply personal impact stories that brought its mission to life. Beneficiaries such as Sophia, Sunday Miracle, Unity Promise, Wisdom Chidebem, Aliyu Adamu, Bright John, and Testimony Godwin became living testimonies of what access, belief, and opportunity can achieve.

In Sangana, the foundation implemented a wide range of educational initiatives, including the 2025 Spelling Bee and Debate Competition, an art competition, the renovation of a state school, and the OCF Teachers’ Program. These efforts were complemented by a free summer school and skill acquisition program, aimed at expanding young minds and elevating student voices beyond the classroom.

In the Federal Capital Territory, OCF undertook a major intervention at L.E.A Nursery and Primary School in Zhigakuchi, Abuja. The project focused on restoring structure and rebuilding dignity through school rehabilitation and targeted support, reinforcing the foundation’s belief that a safe and dignified learning environment is essential for effective education.

OCF’s impact in 2025 extended beyond Nigeria with a menstrual hygiene outreach in Banjul, Gambia. The initiative underscored the foundation’s regional outlook and its commitment to addressing barriers that hinder girls’ education across Africa.

As the year drew to a close, the foundation expressed gratitude to partners, supporters, and communities who believed in its mission. For OCF, every child reached, every school rebuilt, and every future shaped in 2025 began with love and, as the foundation affirms, this is only the beginning.