NGX Admits Chams’ Additional N3.99bn Worth of Shares 

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has admitted additional N3.99 billion worth of Chams Holding Company Plc shares on the bourse.

NGX in a filing stated that the company has listed 2.348 billion additional ordinary shares on the Exchange, increasing its total issued and fully paid-up share capital.

In a notice, the NGX said, “Trading licence holders are hereby notified that additional 2.348 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of Chams Holding Company were on December 23, 2025, listed on the daily official list of Nigerian Exchange Limited.”

It added that, the additional shares arose from the Company’s rights issue of 2.348 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N1.70 per share on the basis of one new share for every two ordinary shares held as at close of business on June 16, 2025.

“With the listing of the additional shares, the total issued and fully paid-up shares of Chams Holding Company has now increased from 6.652 billion to nine billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, ” it stressed.

The company conducted a major rights issue in mid-2025, aiming to raise around N3.99 billion by offering 2.348 billion new shares at N1.70 each (one new share for every two held) to existing shareholders, opened August 8, 2025, and closed late September after an extension, with funds earmarked for expanding digital identity, payments, and building a card plant to boost growth. The successful capital raise improved the company’s capital base, liquidity, and strategic position in Africa’s fintech space.

The chairman, Chams Holding Company, Demola Aladekomo, in a letter to shareholders stated, “Due to the advances in technology, the rapid evolution of the business of identity management, payment collection, and transactional systems solutions in Nigeria and changes in the operating landscape, it is imperative that Chams remains agile, adaptable, and properly positioned to respond appropriately to developments, whilst remaining a competitive and forward-looking institution.

“To ensure that Chams is well positioned to navigate possible headwinds in the economy and take advantage of emerging business opportunities, the Company’s Management team seeks to undertake landmark projects and business initiatives that will redefine Chams’ business structure, diversify its earnings base and ultimately grow its market share in the real sector of the economy.”