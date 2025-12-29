  • Monday, 29th December, 2025

Minister Flays Killing, Abduction In Gombe 

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, Monday condemned the killing of two siblings, Yusuf Daddy and his sister, Faiza, and the abduction of four others in Pindiga town, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, was described by the minister as “unacceptable and barbaric”.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

Alkali urged residents of the town to remain calm, stressing that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has zero tolerance for incessant killings and the abduction of innocent citizens from their homes. 

He stated that those responsible for such heinous acts would not go unpunished.

“While the Gombe State Government is taking decisive steps to address this vicious cycle of violence, the Federal Government, through its security agencies, will ensure that this incident serves as a deterrent to future occurrences,” the minister said.

Alkali extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Pindiga Emirate over the tragic loss. 

He also prayed Allah to grant the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss and for the safe rescue and return of those abducted.

