Kano NNPP Urges Gov Yusuf to Stay in Party, Describes Planned Defection to APC as Betrayal

Gov meets with APC chieftains

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano has appealed to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to stay with the party, warning that defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) would betray the mandate given to him by the people who voted him into office on the party’s ticket.

Speaking with newsmen in Kano on Monday, the party chairman Hashimu Dungurawa warned that any move to defect to the APC would not have their support, and should be resisted by all the party faithful in the state.



He said the party structure had exhausted all avenues to ensure its togetherness, but to no avail, and was still using all available channels to reach out to them and appeal to them not to leave the NNPP.

He added, “Information reaching us indicated certain elements in NNPP are hell-bent on leaving our party, but I would like to make it categorically clear that our party and our national leader, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have no hand in what’s going on.”

“We’ve convinced them not to decamp to APC, and we’re still convincing them to stay with us and carry on with the good work of helping the people, especially in the areas of agriculture and small businesses, as stipulated in our constitution.”



“I want to issue a stern warning to those creating a rift between the governor and his political mentor, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Senator Rufai Hanga, Sanusi Surajo Kwankwaso, and myself, Hashimu Dungurawa to desist from it.”

“It’s unfortunate that some people are pointing accusing fingers at us regarding the current happenings, citing our close relationship with Kwankwaso. But I want to make it clear to all that on no occasion have we ever participated in any evil doing against anyone.”



The NNPP’s declaration came on the heels of an emergency meeting between the governor and two APC chieftains from Kano: Alhaji Kabir Alhassan Rurum, a member representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure Federal Constituency, and the Director-General of the National Productivity Centre, Dr. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, from Kano Municipal local government.

According to sources, the late-night meeting may not be unconnected to Governor Yusuf’s planned defection from the party and the selection of a Deputy Governor from Kano South Senatorial District, a zone that has never produced a Deputy Governor in the state’s history.