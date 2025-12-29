  • Monday, 29th December, 2025

Igoche Mark Joins Oyedeji, Diogu Families to Mourn Loved Ones

Sport | 6 seconds ago

The basketball community in Nigeria is mourning, following the passing of Madam Felicia Oyedeji, mother of Olumide Oyedeji, and Dr. Edward Chiedoze Diogu, father of Ike Diogu, both former captains of the Nigerian national basketball team, the D’ Tigers.

Igoche Mark, initiator of the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Oyedeji and Diogu families.

In a statement, Mark acknowledged the fragility of life, emphasizing the importance of legacy: “A poignant reminder of life’s fragility and love’s enduring power marked the passing of Madam Felicia Oyedeji and Dr. Edward Chiedoze Diogu, beloved parents of sports icons Olumide Oyedeji and Ike Diogu.”

He praised the deceased, saying: “Madam Oyedeji, a beacon of faith and love, lived a life devoted to her family. Her legacy as a devout Christian, respected businesswoman, and loving matriarch inspires generations. Dr. Diogu, a revered community figure, instilled values and discipline that shaped Ike’s remarkable basketball career.”

Mark prayed for the grieving families, saying: “May God grant you strength, comfort, and peace. May memories of your loved ones bring joy, solace, and inspiration.”

He added: “The passing of these remarkable individuals reminds us of the power of love, faith, and legacy. May their souls rest in peace.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.