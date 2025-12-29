Hilda Baci Honours Academy Students at Year-End Event

Iyke Bede

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has honoured outstanding students and staff from her culinary ecosystem at a year-end event that brought together past and present participants of the Hilda Baci Academy, alongside members of her food business, MyFoodByHilda.

The celebration, held with participants joining both physically and virtually, marked a significant moment for the academy, which has trained chefs, food entrepreneurs and culinary creatives across Nigeria and beyond. Graduates from different cohorts gathered to reflect on the academy’s growth and the values of discipline and excellence that underpin its work.

Support for the event was powered by partner brands which, in collaboration with Baci, rewarded commitment and performance across the academy community. Students and staff received household appliances, professional kitchen equipment and year-long product supplies valued at over ₦100 million.

One of the most notable moments of the evening was the recognition of the MyFoodByHilda team, where the longest-serving and most outstanding staff member was rewarded with a brand-new car for dedication and service.

Attention later shifted to the academy’s students as the overall best student was presented with a brand-new car, while another outstanding student received a fully equipped food truck to support the next phase of their journey as a food entrepreneur.

Speaking at the event, Baci said the academy was designed to go beyond individual achievements. “This isn’t just about cooking or records,” she said. “It’s about building people, creating access, and showing that excellence can be taught, supported, and rewarded. Every student and every staff member here is part of a larger story, and I’m proud of what we’re building together.”

The event closed the year with a focus on community and long-term impact within Nigeria’s culinary industry.