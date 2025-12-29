  • Monday, 29th December, 2025

Group Hails Tinubu Over Youth Representation in His Cabinet

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Southeast Renewed Hope Agenda, SERHA, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his decision to include young people in his cabinet.

National Coordinator of the group, Belusomchukwu Enwere gave the commendation in Enugu yesterday, during the distribution of food items and palliatives, which he said was part of the Tinubu administration’s efforts to ease economic burdens on citizens.

In his address, Enwere said that it was encouraging to see that young people are no longer labeled mere “leaders of tomorrow” but given the chance to actively participate in national governance and decision-making.

The coordinator described the appointments as a “positive shift toward inclusive leadership and confidence in the capacity of Nigerian youth.

He further commended the president for his efforts to bring development to the Southeast region, particularly with the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission.

“We must also commend the president for making the prices of food items come down, especially during this festive period to ensure that families are able to afford them,” he said.

