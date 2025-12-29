Goldberg Leads Fan Celebration as Super Eagles Advance to Round of 16

‘Our Beat, Our Gold’ took centre stage on Saturday as Goldberg Lager Beer celebrated Nigeria’s 3–2 victory over Tunisia, turning the Super Eagles’ qualification for the Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations into a shared fan experience rooted in football, culture and the easy excitement of Detty December.

At the expansive Ilubirin Way in Lagos, the sight was unmistakable. Fans gathered early, many with bottles and cans of ice-cold Goldberg Lager Beer in hand, settling into a relaxed but engaging viewing environment designed to bring the match-day experience closer to the people.

The open-air venue was carefully set up with large screens, music and branded spaces, creating a comfortable setting where supporters could watch the decisive group match together.

As the Super Eagles confirmed their place in the knockout phase, cheers and applause rippled through the crowd. Bottles were raised in celebration, with fans toasting both the result and the team’s steady progress in the tournament. The moment captured the calm satisfaction and pride that followed the final whistle.

The evening drew a mix of celebrities and culture figures who blended seamlessly into the crowd. Actor Kunle Remi, actress Shaffy Bello and DJ Kay Wise were among those present, enjoying the match alongside supporters, drinks in hand, and contributing to the sense of shared occasion rather than spectacle.

Entertainment was thoughtfully woven into the programme. The Awajo dance group delivered an energetic performance between match moments, while MC Advantage guided the flow of the evening, engaging the audience without taking attention away from the football. Throughout the night, fans moved easily between watching the game, socialising and enjoying chilled Goldberg beers.

Former Super Eagles striker and AFCON winner, Brown Ideye, also attended, sharing in the experience with fans and briefly interacting with supporters who welcomed the chance to connect with a familiar face from Nigeria’s football history.

Food and drinks flowed steadily across the venue, complemented by light games and predict-and-win activities that rewarded fans with branded gifts and kept the atmosphere lively without overwhelming the match itself.

“Our Beat, Our Gold is about recognising how Nigerians experience football together,” said Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg. “It’s not always about noise or spectacle. Sometimes it’s about creating the right space for people to connect, share emotions and enjoy the game the way they naturally do — with good company and an ice-cold Goldberg.”

Mr Aroyehun noted that Goldberg’s approach reflects the natural rhythm of Nigerian football culture. “Whether the Super Eagles are winning or preparing for the next challenge, the fans remain central. Their presence, their conversations and their belief are what give meaning to the game.”

Goldberg’s involvement in Nigerian football is supported by its long-standing partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The brand is one of the longest unbroken corporate sponsors on the NFF’s stable, following the partnership signed by Nigerian Breweries Plc on February 1, 2018. Since then, Goldberg has consistently mobilised football fans and consumers to stand behind the national team, helping drive a surge in Super Eagles followership comparable to leading European club sides.

Fans at Ilubirin Way described the experience as balanced and welcoming. “It was well organised,” said Adesayo Bankonle, one of the attendees. “You could watch the match, talk football and enjoy a cold Goldberg without feeling rushed or crowded.”

Beyond Ilubirin, Goldberg is igniting AFCON excitement across multiple viewing centres in Lagos and beyond, ensuring fans in different communities can enjoy the tournament together — always with the familiar taste of Goldberg close at hand.

Even with the Super Eagles already through to the Round of 16, anticipation remains high ahead of the December 30 clash against Uganda. For many fans, the appeal goes beyond the result.

“With Goldberg, match days always feel complete,” one supporter said.

As AFCON continues, Goldberg says it will remain committed to keeping football, culture and community connected — celebrating the shared rhythm that defines Our Beat, Our Gold, one match and one ice-cold bottle at a time.