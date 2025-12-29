DSS Arrests Suspected Killers of Neurologist, Prof. Ekanem Ephraim

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the alleged leader of the gang responsible for the kidnapping and murder of renowned neurology professor, Ekanem Philip Ephraim, who was abducted in 2023.

A credible security source confirmed that the suspects were apprehended on December 27, at a medical facility in Cross River State while allegedly planning to kidnap another prominent medical professional.

Those arrested include the suspected gang leader, Patrick Essien Etim, 23, and his accomplice, Bassey Antiha Asuquo, 40.

The DSS also reportedly arrested another suspect, Isaac Ekpeyong, in connection with the gang’s activities.

According to the source, the DSS had been tracking the criminal network since July 2023, when Professor Ephraim was abducted by gunmen who posed as patients at her private clinic along Atimbo Road in Calabar.

The suspects allegedly confessed to the crime, admitting that they killed the professor after collecting multiple ransom payments from her family.

The source said the arrests have brought long-awaited relief to the professor’s family. “It has been two years of torment for her loved ones, not knowing what happened to the professor. With this arrest, her family and loved ones will finally have some peace and the closure they deserve,” the source stated.

The suspects also reportedly confessed to kidnapping other victims and engaging in vandalism of electricity cables across parts of the state.

Professor Ephraim’s abduction on July 13, 2023, triggered widespread outrage and protests, particularly within the medical community. The Cross River State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) embarked on an indefinite strike that paralysed healthcare services in the state for over a week, as doctors demanded urgent government action to secure her release.

Describing the arrests as a major breakthrough, the source said the operation underscores the commitment of the DSS to enhanced covert operations and the restoration of public safety across the country.