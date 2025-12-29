APC Chieftain Hails New Tax Laws, Says Reforms Will Protect Poor Nigerians

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and President of the Southwest Professional Forum, Chief Segun Ajibulu, has described the newly introduced federal and state tax laws as long-overdue reforms aimed at promoting fairness, widening the tax net and protecting low-income earners from undue financial burden.

Ajibulu spoke with journalists during a community outreach programme he personally organised for widows and children in Ipao-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the tax reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu, alongside complementary measures by state governments, represent one of the most significant policy shifts in Nigeria’s fiscal management in recent years.

He maintained that the new tax framework would not negatively affect poor Nigerians, stressing that clear exemptions were deliberately built into the laws to shield vulnerable groups.

The former senatorial aspirant in Ekiti State explained that the reforms are designed to improve transparency and ensure that government officials and high-income earners pay their fair share, while closing loopholes that have historically enabled tax evasion.

Ajibulu noted that increased tax compliance, if properly implemented, would enhance government’s capacity to fund social programmes and critical infrastructure, ultimately benefiting ordinary citizens.

He therefore urged Nigerians to take time to understand the new tax rules—particularly as they relate to banking transactions—to avoid misinformation and unnecessary anxiety.

In his words: “This is one of the best things that has happened to this country. The tax law is long overdue.

“There is no way these reforms will affect poor people because anyone earning below N800,000 annually is not taxable. In addition, many essential items and categories of income are exempt.

“For too long, tax evasion has deprived the country of resources needed for development. These reforms are designed to ensure government gets its rightful revenue while promoting accountability.

“People need to understand how the system works. Not all money in the bank is taxable. Gifts are not taxable. Transfers to friends are not taxable. Even money returned after a loan is not taxable. There are clear guidelines.”

Ajibulu disclosed that he spent not less than N30 million on the outreach programme, explaining that the gesture was meant to spread joy during the festive season and had no political, ethnic or tribal undertones.

Items distributed, apart from cash, included clothes, shoes, books for students and foodstuffs, among others.