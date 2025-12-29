Anthony Joshua Escapes Death As Two Persons Die in Road Crash

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A former World Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, on Monday, escaped death in a road crash that claimed two lives in Makun along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the crash involved a Lexus SUV with registration number LAGOS KRD 850 HN, conveying Joshua rammed into a stationary truck.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr Afolabi Odunsi, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

Odunsi explained that the accident occured at about 12 noon involving two vehicles, adding that members of the Sagamu unit of FRSC rescue team were at the scene as soon as they were informed.

The FRSC spokesperson said that the accident was due to excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking by the driver who overtook from the right hand side thereby ramming into a stationary vehicle.

”Five people were involved, one injured, two were unhurt while two were killed in the crash.

”However, it was discovered that Anthony Joshua (international boxer) was involved but he only sustained injury, and was taken to an undisclosed hospital by the security officers attached to him.

”The bodies of the two killed have since been taken to the morgue. Obstructions have been cleared,” he said.

The Ogun Police Command also confirmed the incident through its Public Relations Officer, Mr Oluseyi Babaseyi.

Babaseyi explained that the deceased had been deposited at Livewell Hospital Morgue, Sagamu.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has expressed profound condolences to the families, friends and associates of the victims of the tragic road accident involving Anthony Joshua, who narrowly escaped death.

The condolence of the state government was contained in a statement signed by Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy.

According to the statement, the fatal accident occurred along the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, within the Makun axis of the state, and sadly claimed the lives of two persons.

It said Joshua and three others were reportedly travelling from Lagos to Sagamu at the time of the incident.

It said: “Preliminary reports indicate that two male foreign nationals died on the spot. Their remains have since been deposited at the Livewell Morgue in Sagamu. Anthony Joshua and the driver of the vehicle were promptly rescued by security personnel attached to his convoy and taken to a hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

“The sport utility vehicle conveying the occupants was said to have rammed into a stationary truck along the expressway. While the severely damaged vehicle has been evacuated to the Sagamu Motor Traffic Division (MTD) office. Efforts are ongoing to tow the truck involved to the same location to facilitate a comprehensive investigation.”

The stat government described the incident as deeply unfortunate and painful, particularly with the loss of precious lives, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving medical care.

The government advised motorists to exercise utmost caution and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, especially during the festive season when vehicular movement is typically heavy.