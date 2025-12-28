US Airstrikes in Nigeria Prevented Potential Christmas Attacks, Says Congressman, Moore

Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A United States congressman, Riley Moore, has stated that the US airstrikes in Sokoto State thwarted potential Christmas attacks by the radical Islamic terrorists in Nigeria, as witnessed in the past years when the terrorists carried out deadly strikes on Christians.

Moore’s clarification is coming as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, have charged the troops of Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA, a military operation against terrorists in the North-West, to be ruthless to terrorists and also maintain heightened vigilance, warning that criminal elements often attempt to exploit festive periods to undermine security.



Meanwhile, a former Senate Leader and Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has urged the federal government to expand the joint military operations with the United States to Nigeria’s North-east, citing the persistent threat posed by terrorist groups in the region.

A former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, has also stated that a military action against terrorists carried out with Nigeria’s consent or participation doesn’t breach the country’s sovereignty.

US President Donald Trump had announced in the early hours of Friday that he ordered the US military to launch a deadly strike against ISIS terrorists in the North-west on Thursday night.



According to Trump, the US Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, and vowed that the United States, under his leadership, will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, also confirmed that the security collaboration between Nigeria and the United States led to airstrikes against ISIS terrorists in Jabo in Tambuwal Local Government Area (LGA) and Warrayya and Alkasim in Tangeza LGA, both in Sokoto State.



Tuggar said the military operation was carried out in line with international law and with full respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

In a yesterday post on X, Congressman Moore said while Christians in Nigeria were victims of violence on past Christmas seasons, this year’s response was focused on targeting extremist groups.

“For the past two Christmases, Christians have been murdered in Nigeria. This year, thanks to @POTUS, Radical Islamic Terrorists were on the receiving end of 12 Tomahawk missiles as a present.

“The successful strikes on ISIS, in coordination with the Nigerian government, are just the first step to secure the country and end the slaughter of our brothers and sisters in Christ,” Moore wrote.

CDS, COAS Urge Troops to Be Ruthless, Sustain Vigilance in North-west

In a related development, the CDS, General Oluyede, and the COAS, Lieutenant General Shaibu, has charged the troops of Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA, to be ruthless and maintain heightened vigilance during the festive period.

They gave the charge when they paid an operational visit to the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force to celebrate Christmas with the troops.



Addressing the troops of 248 RECE Battalion, Illela, Sokoto State, Shaibu specifically ordered them to be ruthless to terrorists to wind down the ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism, and other emerging security threats in the North-west.

He further charged the troops not to show mercy to the sworn enemies of the state in their resolve to stamp them out in the region.

Shaibu explained that the troops should go after the terrorists, kill them and send them to their maker.



He noted that the terrorists sought to disrupt the way of life of the people and destroy the social and traditional fabric of the nation.

“There is no contesting our decision to completely neutralise these detractors to peace. Thus, I charge each and every officer and soldier to spare no quarter in running these terrorists and criminals to ground,” he added.

A statement issued yesterday by the Nigerian Army’s spokesperson, Colonel Apollonia Anele, also confirmed the visit of the two military chiefs to the theatre, saying it was aimed at boosting morale, appreciating the sacrifices of the troops, and reinforcing strategic directives for ongoing operations across the North-West.

“Remain alert, proactive and disciplined at all times, strictly adhering to the rules of engagement and respect for human rights. Do not be swayed by false narratives or propaganda,” the CDS cautioned the troops.

“While many Nigerians celebrate this season with their loved ones, you remain steadfast at your duty posts. With sweat on your temples and strength in your backs, you are the wall that never breaks and the hope that can never be shattered,” Oluyede added.

He praised the operational gains recorded under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, noting that the efforts of the troops have significantly contributed to restoring public confidence and stabilising the North West geopolitical zone and adjoining states.

On his part, the COAS urged the troops to remain security-conscious and uphold the highest standards of conduct.

General Shaibu assured the troops that the Nigerian Army would continue to honour its fallen personnel by supporting their families and upholding their legacy.

Both military chiefs reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to safeguarding the nation’s peace, unity and democratic stability, while wishing the troops a Merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year 2026.

Ndume Urges FG, US to Extend Military Operations to North-east

Meanwhile, a former Senate Leader and Senator representing Borno South, Ndume, has urged the federal government to expand ongoing joint military operations with the United States to Nigeria’s North-east.

Ndume made the call yesterday while commending the recent airstrikes against Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) cells in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Ndume said extending such joint operations to the North-east would significantly weaken the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram.

“We welcome this cooperation between Nigeria and the United States in targeting terrorist hideouts,” Ndume said.

“I am calling on both governments to extend it to the North-east, where ISWAP and Boko Haram maintain three major strongholds—Lake Chad, the Mandara Mountains and the Sambisa Forest,” he added.

Ndume commended President Tinubu for allocating the highest budgetary provision to defence in the 2026 Appropriation Bill, but stressed the need for accountability and transparency in the utilisation of the funds.

US Airstrike Doesn’t Violate Nigeria’s Sovereignty, Says Shehu Sani

Also in a related development, former Senator Sani of Kaduna Central has stated that military action against terrorists carried out with Nigeria’s consent or participation doesn’t breach the country’s sovereignty.

In a post he made via X yesterday, Sani said, “any military action taken with the consent or participation of our government cannot be categorised as a violation of our sovereignty.

“We have lost hundreds of our gallant soldiers, thousands of our citizens and pumped billions of dollars for nearly two decades and counting.”

He justified the US airstrikes, describing them as necessary, noting that armed terrorists had overtaken the country’s sovereignty by turning several parts of Nigeria into an abyss of bloodshed.

“Our sovereignty has since been violated by terrorists and murderous gangs who have countlessly slaughtered our people, raped our women, burnt down our villages, kidnapped our students and extorted billions in ransom,” he added.