Tinubu Departs Lagos For Europe.billed for Abu Dhabi sustainability week summit early January

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu departed the nation’s commercial capital, Lagos on Sunday, December 28, for Europe, continuing his end-of-year break and ahead of his official trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release disclosed that President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had

invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, which will take place in the emirate early in January.

The weeklong summit is an annual event that mobilises leaders from government, business, and society to chart the next era of sustainable development.

With the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, ADSW will connect ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, showcasing how the world can move forward with confidence.’

The President will return to the country after the Summit.