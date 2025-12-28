No Place for Terrorists, Kidnappers to Hide in Kwara, Says Governor Abdulrazaq

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said that there is no place for terrorists and kidnappers to hide in the state anymore with the full deployment of Forests Guards across major areas of the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin yesterday during the passing-out of over 1,000 Forests Guards that have completed their training ahead of full deployment to curtail the activities of terrorists, kidnappers, and illegal miners, among others in the state.

Governor AbdulRazaq thanked the security forces for their commitment to protect lives, saying a synergy with the new auxiliary forces who were all drawn from local communities will strengthen the campaign to fight terrorists and kidnap purposes.

He stated, “Today opens a new page in our campaign against all forms of terrorism, kidnapping, and opportunist attacks on our people by bad faith actors who exploit our vast territories for evil purposes,” he said.

“And the message is very clear: more than ever before, the terrorists now have the option of immediately leaving our state or paying a heavy price.

“Today’s launch of the forest guards simply means that we are going on the offensive because our people deserve their peace as freeborns. We have had enough Anyone who thinks or acts otherwise is our enemy who will not be spared.

“Distinguished Forest Guards, you are embarking on a national assignment to protect our people from all criminals in our forests. Working with gallant officers and personnel of the security forces, you are to go all out to flush out the terrorists, restore sanity in our forests, and keep our communities safer than they ever were.

“I commend the President of the Federal Republic for this bold policy response to the security situation in our country and the larger Sahel Region. I thank the leadership of the National Security Adviser for pulling this through.

“I am also confident that all the security forces will work together with the forest guards to end this menace once and for all.

“More importantly, I urge the people of Kwara State to work with the security forces and the forest guards to flush out the terrorists and make our state uninhabitable for them,” the governor added.