Nigerian Immigration Gives Foreign Nationals Deadline to Regularise Stay Before Amnesty Ends

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Maduka Hope, has directed all foreign nationals residing in the state to regularise their stay before the general amnesty window closes at the end of the month.

Hope gave the directive after a meeting with leaders of Nigerien nationals in the state.

He explained that the engagement forms part of a broader initiative by the Comptroller-General of Immigration to strengthen border security and improve migration management.

“We are going all out in the New Year to know who is where. We are going to document them,” he said.

He warned that foreign nationals who fail to present valid travel or identity documents risk being repatriated to their countries of origin.

“Those who don’t have documents to show why they are here or what they are doing will be returned to Niger Republic,” he told reporters.

The comptroller clarified that the documentation exercise is not limited to Nigerien nationals alone but targets all ECOWAS citizens resident in the state.

However, the exercise will be implemented in phases, beginning with the dominant Nigerien community before extending to other national groups.

Hope added that the command had commenced sensitisation meetings with community leaders to encourage voluntary compliance, describing the current phase of the exercise as non-coercive.

“Nobody is making arrests. Nobody is holding them back. Just encouraging them to do the needful.”

However, the comptroller warned that irregular migrants who try to evade the process will face lawful measures.

“Those who are irregular migrants will tend to put up resistance but they will be taken with some measures that the law permits,” he said.

On how irregular migrants can become regular, Hope explained that most will need to return to their countries to obtain proper identity papers before re-entering Nigeria legally adding that for those willing to comply, the command will offer guidance and documentation once requirements are met.

Hope also outlined plans to tighten border safety, saying immigration will work closely with the military, police and other agencies to secure border roads.

He urged all foreign nationals in Niger State to contact their community leaders or the Niger State Immigration Command to complete documentation before the amnesty period ends at month’s close.