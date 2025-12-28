  • Sunday, 28th December, 2025

Many Feared Dead as Police Confirm Explosion in Zamfara 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed that an explosion rocked the Yar’Tasha-Dansadau road in Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

Many travellers were feared killed by the explosion caused by bandits.

The Zamfara State Police Command confirmed the incident, with Police Public Relations Officer, Yazid Abubakar, saying that security operatives were responding to the situation and gathering information from the scene.

According to sources in the area, the blast, believed to be caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by bandits, occurred yesterday afternoon, throwing commuters into panic .

 “I can confirm that there was a blast in that area, but the incident just happened. I can’t tell you details yet. I will update you later,” Abubakar said.

Residents suspect the bandits may have planted the explosive device, given the area’s history of banditry and violent attacks.

Videos circulating on social media show travelers fleeing the scene in panic, with vehicles abandoned along the highway.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks on the Yar’Tasha-Dansadau road, with a similar explosion occurring in December 2024, killing six people and injuring eight others.

The use of explosives by bandits represents a significant escalation in the region’s insecurity.

