How Uba Sani’s Inclusive Leadership is Steadying Kaduna

For decades, Kaduna State occupied a paradoxical space in Nigeria’s national imagination. It was at once a land of immense promise and painful contradiction: a cosmopolitan centre of culture, faith, and enterprise, yet also a theatre of recurring ethno-religious tension. The state’s diversity, rather than being harnessed as a strength, too often became a fault line. But history, as Kaduna is now demonstrating, is not immutable. Since May 29, 2023, a quiet but profound transformation has been underway, driven by a leadership philosophy that treats peace not as a slogan, but as a system. At the heart of this transformation stands Governor Uba Sani.

The clearest symbol of this new Kaduna emerged on Sunday, December 21, 2025, when Governor Uba Sani attended the Kaduna Unity Christmas Carol organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, in collaboration with the state government. It was not a novelty appearance. It was his third consecutive attendance at the Christian gathering; an audacious yet deeply reassuring act by a Muslim Governor in a state long scarred by religious suspicion. More profoundly, he attended alongside leaders of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), one of the most respected Islamic organisations in Northern Nigeria. In that single image lay a powerful message: Kaduna has chosen coexistence over confrontation.

The mood at the carol was reverent, joyful, and unmistakably historic. Christian leaders from across denominations rose to commend a Governor whose leadership they described as fair, equitable, and inclusive. Ademola Tinuoye, Chairman of the Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum, spoke with rare clarity: “You promised fairness, and we have seen it; there is no crisis because of your fair dealings.” In a state once conditioned to expect unrest, the absence of crisis has become the most eloquent endorsement of leadership.

That absence is not accidental. Since Uba Sani assumed office, Kaduna State has not witnessed a single ethno-religious crisis. This is unprecedented in recent memory and deeply instructive. It confirms that peace is not sustained by force alone, but by justice, trust, and consistency. Tinuoye reinforced this reality when he added: “You promised equity and inclusiveness; everyone is being carried along. You also promised justice, and you have delivered.” These were not ceremonial compliments; they were statements grounded in lived experience.

Amos Kiri, President of the United Church of Christ, captured the historical weight of the moment when he observed: “Over the years, Christians in Kaduna have not had the privilege of seeing their governor attend a Christian programme like this.” That reflection spoke as much about the past as it did about the present. By attending the carol with his entire cabinet, Governor Uba Sani sent an unmistakable signal that governance in Kaduna belongs equally to all its people, irrespective of faith.

The interfaith character of the event itself reinforced this message. Muslims and Christians worshipped, reflected, and celebrated together. Kiri aptly described the gathering as an interfaith celebration and added a hope that deserves national attention: “If you continue this way, Kaduna will remain peaceful, and Nigeria will progress.” Peace in Kaduna, after all, carries implications far beyond its borders.

Governor Uba Sani’s address at the carol offered rare insight into the convictions guiding his leadership. “I am here today by choice, by conviction, and by commitment,” he declared. In those words was a redefinition of power; not as obligation, but as moral responsibility. He described Christmas as a season whose values of love, sacrifice, humility, and compassion transcend religious boundaries and speak directly to shared humanity. Faith, in his framing, is not a divider but a bridge.

This philosophy has shaped governance in Kaduna since his first day in office. “From my first day in office… I made a solemn vow to serve as Governor for all the people of Kaduna State; without fear or favour,” he reminded the audience. That vow has translated into policies that deliberately reject ethnic or religious favouritism, replacing it with merit, equity, and accountability. In a state once hypersensitive to perceived exclusion, this posture has been transformative.

Security, long Kaduna’s most stubborn challenge, has been approached with both firmness and empathy. Beyond collaboration with federal security agencies, the administration has invested heavily in dialogue, community engagement, and trust-building. Traditional rulers, clerics, and community leaders have been brought into the security architecture, turning them into stakeholders rather than spectators. The result has been a measurable reduction in tension and a restoration of public confidence.

Development has also been deployed as an instrument of peace. Governor Uba Sani’s responsiveness to citizens was evident when he recalled appeals made by church leaders at the previous year’s Christmas carol for the rehabilitation of roads in parts of Southern Kaduna. True to his word, those roads: from Television Garage to PAN Drive, Romi to Karatudu, and the Kabala Costain–Barnawa corridor, are now completed or significantly advanced. Infrastructure, in this context, has become a language of respect and inclusion.

The scale of this commitment is striking. In two phases, the Uba Sani administration has embarked on over 135 road projects covering more than 1,300 kilometres. Communities that had not seen a single kilometre of motorable road in over a decade are now connected to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities. As the governor noted, the commissioning of these roads often triggered tears of joy among residents; a reminder that development, when inclusive, heals long-standing psychological wounds.

Healthcare reforms have followed a similar logic. The upgrade of 255 Primary Health Care Centres to Level Two status, the highest achieved by any state in Nigeria, has brought quality healthcare closer to the people. Maternal and child health outcomes have improved, while the commissioning of a 300-bed Specialist Hospital further underscores the administration’s commitment to human security. Peace, in this sense, is inseparable from well-being.

Agriculture, contributing over 42 percent of Kaduna’s GDP, has received unprecedented attention. Budgetary allocation rose from less than one percent in 2023 to over ten percent in subsequent years ( in fact, over 11% is allocated to agriculture in the recently signed Kaduna State’s 2026 budget), surpassing continental benchmarks. Initiatives such as the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone, the Kaduna State Agricultural Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) and the Nigeria–China Poultry Project promise jobs, food security, and shared prosperity. These are not merely economic interventions; they are peace-building strategies.

Social protection has also been prioritised. Subsidised transport schemes, nutrition programmes implemented in partnership with UNICEF, and youth-focused initiatives have eased daily pressures on vulnerable populations. By addressing the socio-economic roots of unrest, the administration has reduced the conditions under which conflict thrives.

What is emerging is a distinct Kaduna Peace Model: one anchored on inclusive leadership, equitable development, proactive security, and sustained interfaith engagement. It is a model built not on grandstanding, but on consistency. It recognises that peace is not declared; it is cultivated.

Other states, particularly in Northern Nigeria, would do well to study and adapt this approach. The challenges they face are not fundamentally different from those Kaduna once faced. What differs is the courage to govern for all, to show up where suspicion once reigned, and to let justice rather than identity guide power.

Governor Uba Sani’s third consecutive attendance at the CAN Christmas Carol is therefore more than symbolism. It is the distilled expression of a governing philosophy that understands the power of presence and the language of trust. Kaduna’s story, under his leadership, is no longer one of inevitable division, but of deliberate healing. In a nation searching for workable examples, Kaduna is quietly offering a lesson: peace is possible, when leadership chooses inclusion.

Ibrahim, a freelance journalist resides in Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna