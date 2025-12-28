GOVERNANCE IN TRANSITION

ABIODUN OLUWADARE did a midterm assessment of the Uba Sani Administration in Kaduna State

Kaduna State occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s political and social landscape. As one of the country’s most diverse states, it reflects Nigeria’s broader challenges, ethnic plurality, religious sensitivity, security pressures, and economic inequality. Over the years, governance in Kaduna has attracted national attention, not only because of its strategic importance but also due to the intensity of public debate surrounding policy choices and leadership style.

When Senator Uba Sani assumed office as Governor in 2023, he inherited a state facing deep divisions, lingering insecurity, economic strain, and widespread public unease. The period preceding his administration was marked by strong reforms and ambitious projects, but also by social tension, policy resistance, and strained relations between the government and segments of the population. Against this background, expectations were high, and the political environment was fragile.

Two years into the Uba Sani administration, it is timely to examine how governance in Kaduna has evolved. This article offers a neutral review of the administration’s approach and performance, focusing on social cohesion, security management, public policy direction, infrastructure development, economic interventions, and leadership style. The intention is not to campaign or criticise, but to assess observable developments and emerging trends in the governance of the state.

One of the most noticeable changes under the current administration has been the tone of engagement with communities across Kaduna State. Historically, the state has experienced recurring ethno-religious tensions, often aggravated by political competition, land disputes, and mistrust between communities and government institutions. These divisions were particularly pronounced in the years leading up to 2023.

The Uba Sani administration has placed visible emphasis on reconciliation, dialogue, and inclusion. Rather than relying solely on policy directives from the centre, the government has encouraged consultations with traditional rulers, religious leaders, community elders, youth groups, and civil society organisations. Regular town-hall meetings and stakeholder engagements have become a defining feature of the administration’s approach.

Within this context, what has come to be described by observers as the “Kaduna Peace Model” has emerged as a notable governance innovation.

The model prioritises early engagement, conflict prevention, and continuous dialogue across communal, religious, and political lines. Since the assumption of office by the current administration, Kaduna State has recorded no major ethno-religious conflict, a significant development given the state’s history of recurrent communal violence.

The peace framework has been applied not only in urban and peri-urban settings but also in areas previously associated with persistent insecurity and social fragmentation. Communities in parts of Birnin Gwari, Giwa, and Igabi local government areas, long affected by banditry and violence, have experienced relative calm. While security challenges have not disappeared entirely, the reduction in communal tensions has contributed to greater stability and everyday normalcy in these areas.

The perceived effectiveness of this peace-building approach has attracted attention beyond Kaduna State, with other states in the North-West reportedly studying the framework as a possible template for adaptation. While long-term sustainability remains to be tested, the model underscores the role of dialogue-driven governance in managing diversity and reducing conflict in complex social environments.

Overall, these efforts have contributed to improved relations among communities that were previously suspicious of one another. Although structural drivers of tension remain, the atmosphere has become less confrontational, and public discourse has softened. This emphasis on inclusion has played a stabilising role in a state where social cohesion has often been fragile.

Security remains one of the most pressing challenges in Kaduna State. Banditry, kidnapping, rural violence, and communal clashes have affected several local government areas over the years, disrupting livelihoods and undermining public confidence. When the current administration took office, insecurity was already deeply entrenched.

The government’s response has combined security enforcement with community engagement. Coordination among security agencies has been strengthened, with improved collaboration between the military, police, intelligence services, and local vigilante structures. The administration has also invested in logistics, including patrol vehicles, communication tools, and support infrastructure.

Complementing these efforts is the application of the Kaduna Peace Model to security management. Rather than treating insecurity solely as a law-enforcement problem, the administration has emphasised trust-building, community intelligence, and preventive engagement. In several former banditry hotspots, sustained dialogue with local stakeholders has helped reduce hostility, improve information flow, and limit retaliatory cycles of violence.

Importantly, communities have been encouraged to participate in security efforts through information sharing and early-warning mechanisms. This has enabled quicker responses to emerging threats in some areas and reduced the likelihood of escalation. Attention has also been given to internally displaced persons, with efforts aimed at resettlement and gradual reintegration.

While insecurity has not been eliminated totally, there has been a noticeable reduction in large-scale incidents along key transport corridors and in selected rural communities. The security situation remains uneven, particularly in hard-to-reach locations, but the overall climate has shown measurable improvement compared to the immediate pre-2023 period.

A defining feature of the Uba Sani administration is its governance style. Compared to the more centralised and technocratic approach of the previous administration, the current government has adopted a more consultative and socially sensitive posture.

Policies affecting education, land use, labour relations, and public services have been reviewed with greater attention to social impact. Engagement with labour unions has improved, reducing the frequency of industrial disputes. Government institutions have become more accessible, and decision-making has been more open to public input.

The administration has also placed emphasis on social welfare, particularly in the context of national economic hardship. Programmes targeting low-income earners, women, and young entrepreneurs have been introduced or expanded. While these interventions are modest in scale, they signal a shift towards people-centred governance.

This approach has helped reduce public resistance to government actions, though it has also raised concerns about the pace of reform. Balancing consultation with decisiveness remains an ongoing challenge.

Education policy under the current administration reflects a cautious but inclusive approach. Security concerns had previously forced the closure of schools in some areas, disrupting learning and increasing dropout rates. The government has worked to reopen and rehabilitate schools where conditions allow, particularly in rural communities.

Teacher recruitment and training have been prioritised to address learning gaps. There has also been renewed collaboration with federal agencies and development partners to improve infrastructure and learning outcomes. Technical and vocational education has received attention as a way of addressing youth unemployment and skills shortages.

While progress has been gradual, the focus on access, safety, and community involvement has helped stabilise the education sector. Significant challenges remain, especially in improving quality and consistency across the state.

Infrastructure development continues to shape governance outcomes in Kaduna State. The Uba Sani administration inherited ongoing projects and has introduced new initiatives aimed at addressing immediate community needs.

Road rehabilitation has been carried out across urban centres and rural areas, improving connectivity and easing transportation challenges. Affordable housing schemes have been pursued, particularly for low- and middle-income residents. Water supply projects have been upgraded, and primary healthcare centres have received attention.

Rural electrification, including solar-based solutions, has expanded access to power in underserved communities. Compared to earlier large-scale urban renewal projects, current infrastructure efforts are more incremental and community-focused. This approach has improved public acceptance, even if it lacks the visibility of earlier mega-projects.

Economic conditions in Kaduna State reflect broader national trends, including inflation, unemployment, and pressure on household incomes. The administration has responded with targeted economic measures rather than sweeping reforms.

Support for small and medium enterprises has included access to credit, training, and partnerships with microfinance institutions. Agricultural programmes have focused on input distribution, extension services, and support for smallholder farmers. Women and youth have been key beneficiaries of entrepreneurship initiatives.

Fiscal transparency has also improved, with greater public communication on state finances and debt obligations. However, limited resources continue to constrain large-scale economic transformation.

Governor Uba Sani’s leadership style has been widely described as calm, accessible, and consensus-oriented. He has maintained regular engagement with political actors across party lines, traditional institutions, labour groups, and civil society organisations. This approach has helped lower political temperatures, reduced confrontational governance, and fostered a more cooperative political environment.

Rather than relying on authority-driven enforcement, the administration places emphasis on listening, negotiation, and gradual alignment. This style has contributed to predictability and stability in public affairs.

Public perception of the administration is shaped less by dramatic reforms and more by improved relations between government and citizens. Many communities report a stronger sense of inclusion and access to decision-makers. Trust has gradually increased, particularly among groups that previously felt marginalised. In a historically polarised state, this shift represents a meaningful governance outcome.

Despite visible progress, the administration continues to operate in a difficult environment. Security remains uneven in remote communities where criminal networks exploit terrain, poverty, and weak infrastructure. Peace, while improved, remains fragile.

Fiscal constraints limit development speed, forcing difficult trade-offs among competing needs. The consultative governance style, though valuable for legitimacy, sometimes slows policy execution. Economic diversification also remains incomplete, requiring longer-term structural reforms.

Addressing these challenges will require sustained leadership, disciplined planning, and continued community engagement.

Two years into his tenure, Governor Uba Sani’s administration reflects a departure from earlier governance patterns, particularly in its emphasis on dialogue, inclusion, and social stability. The emergence of the Kaduna Peace Model, alongside improved community relations and relative calm in former conflict and banditry hotspots, represents a notable shift in conflict management and internal security.

At the same time, fiscal pressures, residual insecurity, and economic constraints persist. Progress is evident but remains a work in progress. The experience of Kaduna State between 2023 and 2025 highlights the importance of leadership style, public trust, and inclusive governance in managing complex societies.

As the administration continues, its ability to translate peace and stability into sustainable economic and institutional development will remain central to the state’s long-term trajectory.

Professor Oluwadare writes from Department of Political Science, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna