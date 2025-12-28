EXTRAVAGANT SPENDING DURING FESTIVE PERIODS

Celebration is part of human nature. There are many reasons to celebrate: communities celebrate their historic moments and culture; institutions celebrate milestones while individuals celebrate personal accomplishments. Festive periods are usually periods of celebration and happiness and the people especially Nigerians celebrate them with much extravagance that leaves some sour taste after the season. Festive celebration especially religious festivities like Christmas or Sallah should be a period of sober reflection about life and the teachings of the Almighty rather than a period of fashion show and undue extravagance. It should be a period of fasting, praying and alms-giving. It should be a period of love and sharing. But these values have been lost and the essence of the celebration diluted because of mundane things. There are recommended rites and procedures for these religious celebrations but most times the people chose to secularize or socialize them by indulging in ostentatious activities just to be like others. And hence the period that is supposed to be for peace is substituted for other things. Indeed, the major causes of these deviations are: misconception about the purpose of the season, ignorance, poor knowledge of financial literacy and cash flow and the desire to be like others.

The result of this is that the period is turned to a season of intense activities. The energy that should be used evenly throughout the year is concentrated in the last months of the celebration period like the Christmas in order to “meet up”. And in the process some get frustrated when they cannot meet up, develop high blood pressure and other ailments. There is increase in crime and social vices as the criminal elements in the society rise to take advantage of intense activities. Again, there is exploitation by businesses and merchants who are leveraging on increased demand for goods and services to increase their prices. There are also bottlenecks and cut-throat competition among businesses.

The most undesirable outcomes of the festive seasons are the violence and crime that is perpetrated during the period and the suffering and hardship that ensues after the season due to wastages and extravagance.

To avoid the induced stress that come during moments of festivity, it is advisable that people should begin the preparation early and avoid the last minute rush that leads to stress. It is also necessary to remind the people that festive seasons come and go; life remains. It is good to recognize that the celebration this year will not be the last. There are many more Christmas and end-of-year seasons to come. Thirdly, it is reasonable to think of life after the season. It is extremely foolish to spend all your earnings during festive period and then go broke after. Remember that there is no competition. You are not celebrating to impress anybody. Don’t compare yourself to others; spend according to your earnings. It is extremely foolish to borrow for the purpose of seasonal festivities. Borrowing should be for the purposes of investment not for celebrations.

Members of the clergy should de-secularize religious festivities by emphasizing things more of ethical and theological values rather than outward exhibitionism. This will make the people realize the true essence of religious festivity.

Furthermore, people should be educated on the knowledge of cash flow analysis. People should be made to know the danger of excess spending. People should be advised to cut their coat according to their cloth. People must be aware that there are other bills like school fees, house rent, etc., to pay after the festive season. It is sheer folly to run into debt just for seasonal festivity.

Compliments of the season!