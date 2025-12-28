AlignPoint Technologies Targets Informal Service Gaps with EasyServe

Funmi Ogundare

AlignPoint Technologies, a Nigerian technology company, is redefining how customers access skilled service providers by tackling long-standing inefficiencies in the country’s largely informal trades and services sector through its digital marketplace, EasyServe.

The organisation said EasyServe was developed to simplify service discovery and create a more structured ecosystem for artisans and service professionals, while promoting trust, transparency and efficiency in customer provider engagements.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of AlignPoint Technologies, Daniella Imasi, explained that EasyServe was created to ensure that Nigeria’s service industry is not left behind as the country accelerates its digital transformation.

“EasyServe is reimagining how the service industry works by creating a platform where individuals and businesses can tap into trusted, skilled talent, while service providers gain access to stable opportunities and long-term livelihoods,” Imasi stated, adding: “As Nigeria embraces digital transformation, the service industry must evolve with it.”

Developed by a group of former classmates, she noted that EasyServe was inspired by firsthand experiences of how fragmented and undervalued the skilled trades sector has become in Nigeria and across West Africa.

“Despite the critical role artisans play in keeping cities functional, many lack visibility, steady income and basic workplace protections.

“Since its launch in 2024, EasyServe has grown into a community of thousands of users, offering artisans verified profiles, service histories and improved visibility, while providing customers with a safer and more reliable way to access services,” Imasi stated.

The platform, she said, is also responding to rising demand for skilled labour driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption and the global energy transition, adding that emerging infrastructure such as solar energy systems, electric vehicles, data centres and cooling networks increasingly require trained technicians for installation and maintenance.

“EasyServe is positioning Nigerian and West African service providers to benefit from these opportunities by linking them to both traditional and emerging sectors, enabling them to participate in global demand while earning sustainable incomes,” Imasi said.

The platform aligns with broader efforts to formalise Nigeria’s informal economy through technology.

By providing verified listings and structured engagement between service providers and clients, the CEO stated that EasyServe reduces risk for customers and improves credibility for artisans.

“Such platforms could play a significant role in shaping a more efficient, accountable and modern service ecosystem as Nigeria’s urban population and demand for skilled services continue to grow,” Imasi stated.