Akume: Accountability in Governance Key to National Devt 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has emphasised the importance of accountability among the three tiers of government towards sustainable development in the country.

He stated this yesterday at St. John the Baptist Cathedral, Gboko in Benue State during a thanksgiving church service to celebrate his 72nd birthday anniversary.

The SGF described national development as a collective responsibility that required the synergy of all three tiers of government.

He also urged state and local governments to ensure accountability and judicious utilisation of the enhanced federal allocations they receive to drive development that benefits the grassroots populace.

Akume thanked God for the opportunity to serve his people and the nation at large through his journey in the Civil Service and politics, stating God has used him to empower many individuals through the meager resources at his disposal.

He also urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his drive towards infrastructure revolution across the country.

While delivering his remarks on behalf of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, Most Rev. William Amove Avenya, Bishop Isaac Dugu of the Diocese of Katsina-Ala, said the 72nd birthday anniversary of the SGF marked a turning point for the good of Benue State and Nigeria at large.

He urged the illustrious sons and daughters of Benue in position of authority to be united irrespective of their political differences for the development of the state.