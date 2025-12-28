Abbas: Zamfara Bomb Explosion Cowardly

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has condemned the bomb explosion on road users in Zamfara State, leading to the death of seven persons.

Suspected terrorists had planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Magami–Dansadau highway in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Saturday, killing passengers of a bus.

The Speaker, in a statement issued Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, described the attack as cowardly.

He noted that it is unfortunate that it was carried out shortly after the Nigerian and the American governments launched a joint operation against terrorism in the country, with strikes on terrorists hideouts in parts of the North-west on Thursday.

While vowing that terrorism, banditry and other crimes against the state would be resisted, Abbas noted that new strategic security measures were introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to check criminal activities.

He stressed that Nigerians, more than ever before, have remained undaunted and more supportive of the government to tackle threats to life and property.

The Speaker restated the commitment of the House and the National Assembly by extension, to providing legislative and budgetary backing towards achieving a safe and secure Nigeria.