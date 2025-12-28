  • Sunday, 28th December, 2025

Abbas: Zamfara Bomb Explosion Cowardly

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has condemned the bomb explosion on road users in Zamfara State, leading to the death of seven persons.

Suspected terrorists had planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Magami–Dansadau highway in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Saturday, killing passengers of a bus.

The Speaker, in a statement issued Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, described the attack as cowardly.

He noted that it is unfortunate that it was carried out shortly after the Nigerian and the American governments launched a joint operation against terrorism in the country, with strikes on terrorists hideouts in parts of the North-west on Thursday.

While vowing that terrorism, banditry and other crimes against the state would be resisted, Abbas noted that new strategic security measures were introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to check criminal activities.

He stressed that Nigerians, more than ever before, have remained undaunted and more supportive of the government to tackle threats to life and property.

The Speaker restated the commitment of the House and the National Assembly by extension, to providing legislative and budgetary backing towards achieving a safe and secure Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.