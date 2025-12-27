Winpart by CFAO Wins NAJA’s Auto Aftersales Service Provider of the Year Award

Winpart by CFAO has been honoured with the Auto Aftersales Service Provider of the Year (Parts and Workshop) award at the Nigeria Auto Journalists (NAJA) Awards.

The award ceremony took place on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together key stakeholders from Nigeria’s automotive industry.

The recognition celebrates Winpart by CFAO’s outstanding commitment to delivering quality, affordable automotive parts, professional workshop services in AutoFast workshops, and dependable aftersales solutions that meet global standards while addressing local market needs.

This award further reinforces the brand’s reputation as a trusted partner for motorists, fleet operators, and workshops across Nigeria.

“This recognition is truly an awesome way to end the year,” stated Kelechi Osuji, Sales Manager, Winpart by CFAO.

“It validates our continuous investment in genuine parts and world-class service delivery, and it motivates us to do even more for our customers and partners.”

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards is widely regarded as one of the most credible platforms for celebrating excellence within the automotive sector, acknowledging brands and organisations that have made significant contributions to industry growth and development.

As Winpart by CFAO looks ahead to the new year, the company remains committed to raising the bar in automotive aftersales service, expanding access to quality parts and workshops, and supporting safer, more reliable mobility across Nigeria.

Winpart by CFAO is Nigeria’s leading multi-brand automotive spare parts distributor, dedicated to keeping vehicles performing at their best through genuine quality spare parts and exceptional service.

The company distributes world-class automotive brands such as Bosch, Motul, Kavo, Valeo, CWorks etc., with a comprehensive range of premium spare parts and batteries.

AutoFast by CFAO is a multi-brand automotive quick repair station in Lagos and Abuja, in a franchise with TotalEnergies, and also standalone in Lagos.