We Back Otti for 2027 Re-election Bid for Continuity, Say Abia Deputy Mayors

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Forum of Deputy Mayors of Abia State’s 17 local governments has thrown its weight behind Governor Alex Otti, endorsing him to seek re-election in 2027.

The Forum explained that their endorsement aims to ensure continuity of the state’s development and transformation.

Members of the Forum who are the Vice Chairmen of the local government areas in the state, took time off their retreat in Umuahia, to announce the endorsement at a press briefing during which they dwelt extensively on the achievements of Governor Otti.

The endorsement was preceded by a vote of confidence on the governor.

The Deputy Mayors emphasised that their support is driven by the need to maintain the momentum and prevent disruption of ongoing projects and also seeks to guarantee that the progress and achievements under Otti’s leadership are sustained and built upon.

Chairman of the Forum and Deputy Mayor of Obingwa Local Government Area, Dr. Destiny Isiguzo, while announcing the Forum’s decision, cited Otti’s “stellar performance” and the need to continue the state’s transformation until 2031.

“We want to tell the public about the achievements of our principal, Dr. Alex Otti,” Isiguzo said. “Since he took office, there have been significant changes in all sectors of Abia State, including labour, leadership, environment, policy, health, education, agriculture, human capital development, and infrastructure.”

The Forum said that the only way they could express their joy was “to come together to tell the public that he (Otti) has done well,” commending his leadership and expressing support for his re-election bid.

“We want to, based on his achievements, we are first of all giving His Excellency a vote of confidence. We are also giving him our commendation. And then, with the feelers we are getting from the grassroots, we want to say unequivocally, publicly, that we are endorsing His Excellency to run again in 2027,” Isiguzo said, adding “we will support him with our resources, communities, people, and structures to ensure he wins.”

Other Deputy Mayors, including Hon. Ngozi Anya (Bende LGA), Barr. Enyinnaya Nwosu (Umuahia South LGA), and Hon. Pastor Joel Nwankwo (Ukwa West LGA), highlighted Otti’s projects in their respective senatorial zones.

The Deputy Mayors said by the governor’s performance, has made the 2027 campaigns easy for them, disclosing that people at the grassroots were eager to see the Governor declare to run in 2027.

“The people are saying run, and we are just emissaries that the people have sent to tell the governor to run,” Isiguzo said.

The endorsement comes as Otti prepares for a potential re-election bid in 2027.