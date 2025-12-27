Wabara: PDP Not Contemplating Any Caretaker Committee Arrangement

.Says party waiting for courts pronouncements

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Senate President and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has said that the PDP national leadership is not contemplating any caretaker committee arrangement.

Senator Wabara, who was responding to insinuations that the PDP is thinking of setting up a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the party, dismissed the news as a ruse.

He maintained that the Ibadan National Convention of the party, which produced Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee NWC, was validly convened, adding that the leadership remains the authentic leadership of the PDP.

Wabara further said that as the Chairman of the PDP BoT, which is the conscience of the party and custodian of its assets, the BoT was not aware of any caretaker committee arrangement, saying such an arrangement is uncalled for.

According to Wabara, ”The authentic National Chairman of PDP remains Barrister Tanimu Turaki. The National Working Committee has not indicated that there’s anything like a caretaker committee. And of course, there cannot be because we have legitimately and constitutionally conducted the National Convention of the party.

“Board of Trustees of the Party is the conscience of the Party, and it’s not in contention at all. So, as far as we are concerned, the said National Caretaker Committee is not real. Such a thing is not under consideration.”

Wabara, who said that the BoT of the party was waiting for the court judgement on the pending suit at the court, promised to abide by the court verdict.

He urged party faithful and members of the public to disregard any rumour from impostors who, he said, were collaborating with external forces to destroy PDP.

Wabara, who insisted that the dark days of the PDP were gone, called on all opposition political parties and Nigerians to firmly unite against the attempt to coerce the country into a one -party state.